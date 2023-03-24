Phillies' Rhys Hoskins suffered torn ACL in spring training game

CLEARWATER, Fla. (CBS/AP) -- Rhys Hoskins tore his ACL during the Philadelphia Phillies' spring training game against the Detroit Tigers in the second inning, the team announced Thursday night.

The Phillies say Hoskins underwent an MRI that revealed an ACL tear and will require surgery. The recommended surgery is an ACL reconstruction, according to the team.

More details about the surgery, including the date and surgeon, will be determined in the future.

Hoskins was carted off the field following the injury at BayCare Ballpark in Clearwater, Florida.

Hoskins was backing up to play a chopper on Thursday when the ball popped out of his glove. Sooner after, he fell to the ground and began clutching his left knee. Teammates gathered around him before he was taken off of the field.

Hoskins hit 30 homers with 79 RBIs last season for the reigning National League champions.

Hoskins, who turned 30 last week, hit six homers in Philadelphia's playoff run last season. The Phillies lost to the Houston Astros in the World Series.

Hoskins is in the final year of his contract.

The Phillies open the 2023 season next Thursday in Texas against the Rangers.

The injury is another blow for the Phillies, who will be without top pitching prospect Andrew Painter for another few weeks because of a sprained ligament in his right elbow. And slugger Bryce Harper isn't expected back until around the All-Star break after undergoing Tommy John surgery in November.

Phillies President of Baseball operations David Dombrowski will discuss Hoskins' injury Friday morning at BayCare Ballpark.