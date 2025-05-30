Philadelphia Pride March, Roots Picnic 2025, Grand Slam Track: Things to do in Philly this weekend

Massive Pride flag making way through Philadelphia to kick off weekend of festivities

If last weekend was any indication, summer in Philadelphia is shaping up to be one for the books. Whether you're singing your heart out at the Mann Center for Roots Picnic, marching through the city for Pride, or watching Olympians fly around the track at Franklin Field, this weekend offers something for everyone.

So lock in, check out our guide and once your game plan is set, send it to your friend's family so they can do the same.

Here's what's happening around the city.

Philadelphia Pride Weekend

One of the best things about Philadelphia is how easy it is to experience various cultures in just a hop, skip and a jump. Celebrate one, walk a few blocks and find yourself entrenched in another. From Rittenhouse to Chinatown, and now all eyes turn to the Gayborhood as Philly kicks off Pride Month.

Festivities began Friday, when a 600-foot-long Pride flag was carried through Philadelphia, making stops at landmarks such as the Philadelphia Museum of Art and City Hall, where a ceremonial flag-raising took place. The caravan will end in the Gayborhood, just before the weekend's main events.

The highly anticipated Pride March and Festival kicks off Sunday at 11 a.m. The march will start at 6th and Walnut streets, head west on Walnut Street and end at 11th and Walnut, where the open-street festival begins from noon to 7 p.m with a full lineup of events.

The march and festival is free and open to all ages. No tickets are required.

Pride events and gatherings flood the city throughout the weekend at various venues for all to celebrate the LGBTQ+ community.

Roots Picnic 2025

One of the biggest festivals in the city, Roots Picnic, will be taking over Fairmount Park this weekend.

The well-known festival is from Saturday, May 31, to Sunday, June 1. Doors for Saturday and Sunday open up at 1 p.m., according to The Mann Center.

After a headline change announced last week, the headliners are Maxwell, Philly native Meek Mill and Lenny Kravitz.

Other Philly-centered celebrations are Musiq Soulchild's 25th anniversary of his debut album "Aijuswanaseing" and The Roots' 30th anniversary of the band's second album "Do You Want More?!!!??!"

The breakdown for the tickets is:

Besides the music, there is high anticipation for the food festival. Restaurant includes Black Dragon, Cori's Water Ice, Curbside Creamery, Juiced By B, Pretty Girls Cook, Shugar Shack Soul Food and plenty more.

Grand Slam Track at Franklin Field

Home of the famed Penn Relays, Franklin Field is set to host another major new track and field event as Grand Slam Track brings its series to Philadelphia from May 31 to June 1.

Founded by Olympic legend Michael Johnson, the new league aims to provide elite track athletes a platform to compete regularly and earn major payouts. First-place winners take home $100,000, second-place, $50,000 and third-place $30,000. Yeah, talk about raising the stakes.

New Jersey native and four-time Olympic gold medalist Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone headlines the event. The two-time Grand Slam winner will make the rare move from the 400m hurdles to the 100m hurdles this weekend. She'll be joined by fellow Olympic sprinters Gabby Thomas, looking to defend her crown as the 200m queen, and sprinters Kenny Bednarek, Christian Coleman and Andre De Grasse in a stacked men's 200m showdown.

Single-day tickets start at $28, with a Saturday-Sunday package available for $40. Races kick off Saturday at Franklin Field.

Previous Grand Slam Track events were held in Kingston, Jamaica and Miami. The finale takes place in Los Angeles in late June.

Devon Horse Show & Country Fair

The 129th Devon Horse Show continues this weekend with its world-class competition and plenty of fun for families to enjoy.

Known as the oldest and largest outdoor multi-breed horse competition in the U.S., Devon draws top riders from around the world. The Devon Horse Show has been held in Devon, Pennsylvania, since 1896.

Visitors can also spend the weekend at the County Fair shopping, eating and playing, with dozens of vendors. And we hear the famous lemon sticks are to die for.

One of the top events many look forward to is the Budweiser Clydesdales. Celebrating 91 years, the Clydesdales return Saturday night.

Gates open at 7 a.m. Saturday and 8 a.m. Sunday.

General admission is $20, with discounts for kids under 7 and adults over 70. Grand Prix tickets run for $35. Visit the horse show's website for more ticketing options.

The show runs through June 1.

Brewers vs. Phillies

The Philadelphia Phillies continue to build momentum heading into the weekend after taking their last series against their division rival Atlanta Braves. Now, they'll host the Milwaukee Brewers at Citizens Bank Park for a three-game home stand Friday through Sunday.

First baseman Bryce Harper will miss his third straight game after being hit by a pitch in his right elbow Tuesday.

Here's the ticket breakdown for this weekend series:

Black Restaurant Week

Adding to an already stacked weekend, Black Restaurant Week is celebrating its 10th anniversary and is back in the northeast for the fourth year, serving Black-owned restaurants, bakeries and food trucks across Philadelphia, Pittsburgh and Boston.

Only five local eateries are participating in Philadelphia this year, but guests can enjoy everything from savory Caribbean cuisines to delicious seafood boils. Support small businesses while enjoying menu specials on gourmet burgers, jerk chicken and drinks starting at just $5.

You can find the full list of participants on their website.

Sapphira Cristál Punchline Philly

The self-proclaimed jewel of Philadelphia, Sapphira Cristál, returns to Philly to help kick off Pride Month with a bang.

The Season 16 runner-up of RuPaul's Drag Race will be performing live at Punch Line Philly on May 31 at 7:15 p.m. and 9:15 p.m.

Tickets to Cristál's shows start at $30.

Big Wig Brunch: The Ultimate Drag Experience

The Ultimate Drag Experience is coming to Philly every single Saturday starting this week, all the way to the end of August.

The Big Wig Brunch will be gracing the stage at Punch Line Philly in Fishtown starting May 31 at noon.

The brunches will have the queens will be doing their favorite performances and most show-stopping numbers, according to Punch Line Philly.

The drag experience is 18 and up with a valid ID. It's first-come, first-served with general admission. There is a two-drink minimum per person inside the showroom and doors to the Callback Bar open at 10:30 a.m., according to Punch Line Philly.

No cameras and video/audio devices allowed.

Tickets for Saturday range from $25 to $26. Tickets for the other Saturday events range from $14 to $26.

Pride Promenade & L.U.V. Awards at Philadelphia Art Museum

The first weekend of Pride Month is kicking off with many events as a safe space for the community, and this event is no exception.

Pride Promenade: Philly's Official Opening Night Event will be at the Art Museum on Saturday, May 31.

This will be an an unforgettable evening of celebration, community and queer excellence, according to PhillyPride365.

The 21-plus event starts at 7 p.m. Tickets for general admission are $50 and VIP admission is $100.

"The Promenade & L.U.V. Awards kicks off Pride Weekend with live performances, cabaret-style entertainment, DJ sets, and the debut of the L.U.V. Awards, recognizing individuals and organizations who embody Legacy, Unity, and Visibility in our community," as said on PhillyPride365.

Sip City PRIDE on the Water

As Pride Month creeps around the way, the fourth annual Sip City PRIDE on the Water is back to help kick off Philly Pride 2025.

The 21-plus event takes place on Saturday, May 31, from 5-11 p.m. at Liberty Point, located on Columbus Boulevard in Society Hill.

The cover for the festivities is $15 from 5-6 p.m. and $20 from 6-11 p.m. Cash, Venmo or Cash App only, according to PhillyGayCalendar.

"Sip City is primarily geared toward queer women, transmen, transwomen, and non-binary folks looking for a safe and fun space for queer community. Gay men are welcome at Pride on the Water, as well," as said on the PhillyGayCalendar.

Have weather concerns? In case of icky weather, the event will move to Craft Hall in Old City.

F1 Arcade Philadelphia officially opens

The wait is over! After months of passing by those vibrant posters covering the construction site, the doors are now open to F1 Arcade Philadelphia.

According to the arcade's website, the arcade brings a first-of-its-kind Formula 1-themed arcade bar to the city, offering immersive high-octane racing simulators, F1 watch parties and private event space.

Guests can choose from two main game modes: Team Racing, where groups compete for points within the one-hour time limit, or race Head-to-Head, within the 30-minute time limit.

Philadelphia joins Boston and Washington, D.C., as one of only three U.S. cities with an F1 Arcade location.

As F1 mania continues to surge here in the States, the arcade brings a new level of entertainment to Center City.

Visit their website for more on what the arcade has to offer and how to get in on the action.

Mayday Parade at the Fillmore

Rock band Mayday Parade will be in Philly this weekend for the Three Cheers for 20 Years tour.

The band is coming to the Filmore in Fishtown on Saturday, May 31.

They are bringing along rock band Microwave, Philly-based rock band Grayscale and emo band Like Roses to this all-ages event.

Tickets for general admission range from $157 to $234-plus.

Doors open at 6 p.m. and the show is expected to start at 7 p.m.

According to Ticketmaster, $1 from every purchased ticket will be donated to the Ally Coalition.

"TAC is committed to bettering the lives of LGBTQ youth through tours, social media campaigns, etc," the organization said on its website.