Horses and riders from around the world come to Pennsylvania to compete at Devon Horse Show

The Devon Horse Show and Country Fair is well underway in Chester County, Pennsylvania.

"I started showing here as a little kid doing leadline, and my mother was a trainer," John French said.

The Maryland native showed at the Devon Horse Show more than a dozen times.

"This is definitely one of the most prestigious shows to win at, outdoor horse shows," French said.

And win he has. Officials say around 1,000 horses will show during the event this year.

"This is the last of the really big boutique, special, really hard to qualify and get into horse shows," Philip DeVita, the co-manager of the Devon Horse Show and Country Fair, said.

Professional rider Tara Metzner is from California.

"From the second Devon ends, to the end of the qualifying period, that's what most of us riders are working towards," Metzner said.

The Devon Horse Show is the country's biggest and oldest outdoor multi-breed horse show. It attracts the top talent from around the world.

"It's been around a long time, so I think from the moment I started competing, it was always a goal," Metzner said.

While riders certainly come from all around the country to show, other riders are lucky enough to have this in their backyard, like Kennett Square native Chrissy Serio.

She has been with Hollister the horse for three years, but the 41-year-old has been competing here since she was a child.

"Devon is magical. It's such an honor to be able to come and see these animals and be a part of it," Serio said.

Being here, she said, is still a "pinch me" moment.

"Every time I get to go in the ring," Serio said with a smile.