Roots Picnic 2025 in Philadelphia headlined by D'Angelo with The Roots, Lenny Kravitz, Meek Mill

The Roots Picnic 2025 lineup was revealed Monday morning featuring a variety of certified hip-hop and R&B hitmakers.

Four-time Grammy Award-winner, D'Angelo (who also boasts 14 Grammy nominations), will headline alongside The Roots as he makes his return to the Fairmount Park festival. Musical iconic Lenny Kravitz, who's also four-time Grammy Award-winner, will hit the stage and play his discography ranging across several decades, plus songs off his newest album, "Blue Electric Light."

And of course, the Philadelphia native and rap legend who needs no introduction, Meek Mill, will make his first appearance on the Roots Picnic stage!

CBS News Philadelphia

The festival will return to The Mann Center in Philadelphia's Fairmount Park on Saturday, May 31, and Sunday, June 1.

This year's lineup also features all-star performers like GloRilla, Tems, Kaytranada, Jeezy, Pusha T, 2 Chainz, Musiq Soulchild, Kur, Elmiene, Jagged Edge, Backyard Band featuring CeeLo Green, Crystal Waters, Lay Banks and Laila. But that's not all, there will be more festival performers announced in the upcoming weeks.

Last year's Roots Picnic was headlined by Lil Wayne, Jill Scott and André 3000.

Presale tickets will go on sale Tuesday, February 18 at 10 a.m. and will be available through Thursday, Feb. 20 at 10 p.m.

The general sale begins Friday, February 21 at 10 a.m.