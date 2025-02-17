Watch CBS News
Local News

Roots Picnic 2025 in Philadelphia headlined by D'Angelo with The Roots, Lenny Kravitz, Meek Mill

By Jessica MacAulay

/ CBS Philadelphia

Lineup for Roots Picnic 2025 officially released
Lineup for Roots Picnic 2025 officially released 00:19

The Roots Picnic 2025 lineup was revealed Monday morning featuring a variety of certified hip-hop and R&B hitmakers. 

Four-time Grammy Award-winner, D'Angelo (who also boasts 14 Grammy nominations), will headline alongside The Roots as he makes his return to the Fairmount Park festival. Musical iconic Lenny Kravitz, who's also four-time Grammy Award-winner, will hit the stage and play his discography ranging across several decades, plus songs off his newest album, "Blue Electric Light."

And of course, the Philadelphia native and rap legend who needs no introduction, Meek Mill, will make his first appearance on the Roots Picnic stage! 

roots-picnic-2025-admat-1080x1350.png
CBS News Philadelphia

The festival will return to The Mann Center in Philadelphia's Fairmount Park on Saturday, May 31, and Sunday, June 1. 

This year's lineup also features all-star performers like GloRilla, Tems, Kaytranada, Jeezy, Pusha T, 2 Chainz, Musiq Soulchild, Kur, Elmiene, Jagged Edge, Backyard Band featuring CeeLo Green, Crystal Waters, Lay Banks and Laila. But that's not all, there will be more festival performers announced in the upcoming weeks. 

Last year's Roots Picnic was headlined by Lil Wayne, Jill Scott and André 3000. 

Presale tickets will go on sale Tuesday, February 18 at 10 a.m. and will be available through Thursday, Feb. 20 at 10 p.m. 

The general sale begins Friday, February 21 at 10 a.m. 

Jessica MacAulay

Jessica MacAulay is a digital producer for CBSPhiladelphia.com. Jessica started out her career in broadcast journalism originally as an intern for CBS Philadelphia. She covers breaking news, local community and crime stories.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.