Possible NJ Transit strike looms as train engineers reject latest offer

An NJ Transit strike could start in weeks, a potential disaster for commuters, after members of a train engineers union overwhelmingly rejected the agency's latest offer.

Approximately 350,000 riders stand to be impacted if the Brotherhood of Locomotive Engineers and Trainmen approves a strike, NJ Transit officials said.

NJ Transit, engineers union negotiating to avert strike

On Tuesday, the sides appeared to be at an impasse over salary raises, but agreed to continue negotiating to avert a strike as early as May 16.

NJ Transit CEO Kris Kolluri said the union's request for raises would drive up fares by 17% and increase the corporate transit fee by 27%.

"What they want now is a $55,000 annual increase, which is just not affordable," he said.

Union officials disputed Kolluri's figure, but would not tell CBS News New York a specific amount they are asking for. The union also denied the rail's claim that all members make $135,000 annually.

"Our base pay right now is $89,000 a year. We're asking to be brought to a wage that is more in line with what every other passenger railroad, literally in the United States, but especially in the New York area, makes," said Tom Haas, with the Brotherhood of Locomotive Engineers and Trainmen.

"I think the union members are right to say they deserve a fair increase," Kolluri told CBS News New York. "A $190,000 a year salary is just not in the cards. The taxpayers of New Jersey cannot afford it."

Commuters give hard no to fare hikes

Commuters said they have no appetite for more fare hikes.

"It already went up. They should stop making it go up," Lani Jaylani said.

"That's a lot. I think in this economy we don't need any more increases," another commuter said.

"We need the Jersey transit. It gets us to Manhattan," Olivia Leardo said.

Kolluri said a contingency plan in case of a strike has been in the works for months. Details will be released on Wednesday.

Earlier this month, Gov. Phil Murphy held a summit with NJ Transit and Amtrak to discuss ways to cut down on service disruptions after the "summer of hell" in 2024, when commuters were plagued by delays and cancellations.