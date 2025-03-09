Watch CBS News
Plane crashes in Lancaster County, Pennsylvania

By Tom Ignudo

A plane crashed into the parking lot of a retirement community on Sunday in Lancaster County, Pennsylvania, WHP CBS 21 reported

The crash happened in the parking lot of the Brethren Village Retirement Community in Lititz at around 3:20 p.m., according to emergency dispatch. The community is near Lancaster Airport.

The plane is smaller in size and says N347M on the side of its body. It was on its way to Springfield, Ohio, according to FlightRadar. The plane is a 1981 Beechcraft Bonanza owned by Jam Zoom Yayos LLC. 

Multiple vehicles in the parking lot caught fire after the crash.

The staff at Brethren Village have been asked to stay inside while crews work at the scene. 

This is a developing story and will be updated.

