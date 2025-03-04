Deadline extended for small businesses affected by Northeast Philadelphia plane crash to apply for grants

Businesses in Northeast Philadelphia affected by the deadly medical jet crash now have a little more time to get financial help from the city.

Now the deadline for businesses to apply for emergency grants has been extended until Friday.

Small businesses affected by the crash can get up to $20,000 in grants to help with the fallout. To be eligible, businesses must have a physical location in Philadelphia, be independently owned and operated, demonstrate financial need and meet other requirements.

All six people on board died along with one person on the ground when the plane crashed on Cottman Avenue in January.

Learn more on The Merchants Fund website.