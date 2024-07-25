Pirates fans named their baby after Andrew McCutchen, and he noticed

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- There's a new Cutch in Pittsburgh.

Pittsburgh Pirates fan Jordan Lundquist posted a photo of his newborn on social media, introducing the world to his son Cutch, named after Andrew McCutchen.

In his post, he asked if someone at the Pirates could let McCutchen know that the couple's third child was named after the baseball star. And the original Cutch took notice.

Could somebody on the @Pirates let @TheCUTCH22 know we named our 3rd child after him. This is Cutch Lundquist. Born yesterday at Magee! 🖤💛⚾️ pic.twitter.com/ymx5uOgrHX — Jordan L (@jord4n_reed) July 24, 2024

"Well now I need to meet Cutch!" McCutchen wrote in a reply to the post.

Jordan said his wife Eevanna brought up the name a few years ago. She's from Arizona but became a Pirates fan when the couple started dating in 2016.

"I converted her and she quickly learned why Cutch was my favorite player. We love him for what he represents on and off the field. He's a family man who has stayed loyal to Pittsburgh through all the years," Jordan said.

Andrew McCutchen himself has four kids with his wife Maria, welcoming the most recent addition to his family, a baby girl, earlier this year.

McCutchen was drafted by the Pirates in 2005 as the 11th overall pick. He left the team and went to the San Francisco Giants in 2017. He returned to the Pirates in 2023 after stints with several other teams.

He's certainly left his mark on the city, recently earning the title the 2023 Pittsburgher of the Year.

As for whether the first Cutch will meet the second Cutch anytime soon -- stay tuned.