Andrew McCutchen and wife Maria welcome 4th child

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Andrew McCutchen and his wife Maria have welcomed their fourth child.

The parents posted photos of baby Italia Maria McCutchen to Instagram on Sunday, writing, "Our hearts have been bursting this past week with her."

Italia was born on March 9, weighing 8 pounds and 2 ounces and measuring 20 inches, the couple says. Maria announced her pregnancy in December, saying she was excited for "another little princess to join our family."

The photos posted to Instagram show both parents holding the girl as well as shots of her with her siblings. The couple has three other children: Steel, Armani and Avé.

The Pittsburgh Pirates commented on the photos with two yellow heart emojis.

The family is back in Pittsburgh for another season after McCutchen re-signed with the Pirates. McCutchen was drafted by the Pirates in 2005 as the 11th overall pick. He left the team in 2017 and joined the San Francisco Giants in 2018, then played for the New York Yankees and Philadelphia Phillies. In 2022, McCutchen joined the Milwaukee Brewers and returned to the Pirates in 2023.

The Pirates kick off the 2024 season on March 28 in Miami with a four-game series against the Marlins. They'll face the Baltimore Orioles in the home opener on April 5.