Report: Andrew McCutchen is returning to the Pittsburgh Pirates on a 1-year deal

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Andrew McCutchen, a cornerstone of the Pittsburgh Pirates' playoff appearances in 2013-2015, is returning to the team on a 1-year-deal, according to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette's Jason Mackey. 

McCutchen left the Pirates in 2017 and joined the San Francisco Giants in 2018, then played for the New York Yankees and Philadelphia Phillies. In 2022, McCutchen joined the Milwaukee Brewers and totaled 17 HR and 69 RBI. 

The signing is pending a physical.

First published on January 13, 2023 / 9:38 AM

