Philly POPS find new home after eviction from Kimmel Center

By CBS3 Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) - The Philly POPS have a new home, just in time for their next performance. The POPS will now perform Get Up, Stand Up: An Encyclopedia of Soul at the Met Philadelphia, on Feb. 18.

There are two performances. The first is at 3 p.m. The second show is at 8 p.m.

If you already have a ticket, you can transfer them to the new date and times.

Last month, the Kimmel Center evicted the POPS, citing unpaid bills totaling a half-million dollars.

