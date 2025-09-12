Phillies call up Walker Buehler to start vs. Royals, place Jose Alvarado on IL

The Philadelphia Phillies selected the contract of veteran starting pitcher Walker Buehler and placed left-handed reliever José Alvarado on the 15-day injured list, retroactive to Thursday, with a left forearm strain.

Pitcher Matt Manning was designated for assignment to make room for Buehler on the 40-man roster.

Buehler will wear No. 31 and make his Phillies debut tonight against the Kansas City Royals at Citizens Bank Park. The Royals are starting former Phillies pitcher Michael Lorenzen, famous for a 124-pitch no-hitter in 2023.

Buehler signed with the Phillies on Aug. 31 before the deadline to be postseason eligible passed. The 31-year-old was released by the Red Sox last month after posting a 5.45 ERA in 23 games for Boston.

The Phils faced Buehler earlier this season, when the righty allowed two runs, one earned, on six hits over seven innings on July 21. He didn't factor in the decision. Philadelphia beat Boston, 3-2, on a walk-off catcher's interference.

Buehler won two World Series with the Los Angeles Dodgers and recorded the final out of last year's Fall Classic.

Buehler made one start for the Lehigh Valley IronPigs on Sept. 6, allowing one run on five hits and three walks with five strikeouts in three innings. He'll join the Phillies' rotation, which will move to a six-man unit for the rest of the season.

Alvarado's season is over because of a left forearm strain. The 30-year-old allowed five runs in eight games since he was reinstated from the restricted list on Aug. 19 after serving an 80-game suspension for testing positive for a performance-enhancing substance.

The Phillies acquired Manning at the trade deadline for minor-league depth.

The Phillies open a three-game series at the Bank tonight, inching closer to punching their postseason ticket.

The Phils' magic number to clinch a playoff berth is four games, and five games to clinch their second straight NL East title. The earliest the Phils can clinch the division.

The Phillies' lineup tonight is:

Harrison Bader, CF Kyle Schwarber, DH Bryce Harper, 1B Brandon Marsh, LF Otto Kemp, 3B Max Kepler, RF Edmundo Sosa, SS Bryson Stott, 2B Rafael Marchán, C