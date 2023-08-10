Michael Lorenzen no-hitter: A look back through Phillies history

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Michael Lorenzen, making his second start with the Phillies, introduced himself to Philadelphia in historic fashion Wednesday night, no-hitting the Washington Nationals in his Citizens Bank Park debut. Lorenzen needed 124 pitches to no-hit Washington, finishing with five strikeouts and four walks in the team's 14th no-hitter in franchise history.

"That was the coolest moment of my baseball career, going out there for the ninth," Lorenzen said. "That was definitely, you know walking out of the dugout, hearing the fans go wild, it gave me the chills, gave me that boost of energy for me to keep going, for sure.

Lorenzen, 31, made a strong first impression last week in Miami, allowing two runs over eight innings in a 4-2 win over the Marlins.

The Phillies acquired Lorenzen from the Detroit Tigers at the trade deadline for infield prospect Hao-Yu Lee.

"These guys have been insanely welcoming for me. I've felt like a part of this team since the first day I arrived," Lorenzen said. "And knowing a ton of them, knowing some of the staff before I got over here has helped quite a bit."

So where does Lorenzen's no-hitter fall in Phillies history? Let's take a look.

Phillies no-hitters

Lorenzen's no-no was the 14th individual no-hitter thrown by a Phillies pitcher in franchise history and 15th overall.

The righty tossed Philadelphia's first no-hitter since Cole Hamels no-hit the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field on July 25, 2015. Hamels was traded to the Texas Rangers four days after his no-hitter. Hamels officially retired from MLB five days before Lorenzen's no-hitter.

And, Hamels was part of the Phillies' only combined no-hitter in franchise history. Hamels teamed with Jake Diekman, Ken Giles and Jonathan Papelbon to no-hit the Atlanta Braves in a 7-0 win on Sept. 1, 2014.

Doctor's appointment

Roy Halladay is the only Phillie to throw two no-hitters, and he did so in a span of six months in 2010.

Halladay first threw a perfect game in a 1-0 win over the Florida Marlins on May 29, 2010. He threw 115 pitches and struck out 11.

Then, on Oct. 6, 2010, Halladay no-hit the Cincinnati Reds in the NL Division Series. It was his first career postseason start. He struck out eight and walked one. He lost his perfect game when he walked Jay Bruce in the fifth inning.

Mr. Perfect

Two Phillies have thrown perfect games in franchise history: Halladay in 2010 and Hall of Fame righty Jim Bunning.

on Father's Day in 1964. He needed just 89 pitches to strike out 10 New York Mets in the Phillies' 6-0 win.

Both Bunning and Halladay are in the Baseball Hall of Fame and both have their jersey numbers (14 and 34, respectively) retired.

Who threw no-hitters?

Lorenzen joined a list that includes two Hall of Famers who have thrown no-hitters for the Phillies.

Here are the 14 individual no-hitters thrown in franchise history.

Lorenzen vs. Nationals, Aug. 9, 2023

Hamels at Cubs, July 25, 2015 Halladay vs. Reds, Oct. 6, 2010 Halladay at Marlins, May 29, 2010 Kevin Millwood vs. San Francisco Giants, April 27, 2003 Tommy Greene at Expos, May 23, 1991 Terry Mulholland vs. Giants, Aug. 15, 1990 Rick Wise at Reds, June 23, 1971 Bunning at Mets, June 21, 1964 Johnny Lush at Brooklyn Superbas, May 1, 1906 Chick Fraser at Cubs, Sept. 18, 1903 Red Donahue vs. Boston Beaneaters, July 8, 1898 Charlie Ferguson vs. Providence Grays, Aug. 29, 1885 Joe Borden vs. Chicago White Stockings, July 28, 1875

No-hitters by the pitches

Lorenzen's 124 pitches rank as the third most thrown by a Phillies pitcher in a no-hitter. Only one required fewer than 100.

Here's a look at the Phillies' no-hitters by pitches thrown, from most to fewest.

Greene at Expos, May 23, 1991: 130 Hamels at Cubs, July 25, 2015: 129 Lorenzen vs. Nationals, Aug. 9, 2023: 124 Halladay at Marlins, May 29, 2010: 115 Millwood vs. Giants, April 27, 2003: 108 Mulholland vs. Giants, Aug. 15, 1990: 105 Halladay vs. Reds, Oct. 6, 2010: 104 Bunning at Mets, June 21, 1964: 89

The number of pitches thrown by Ferguson, Wise, Borden, Fraser, Donahue and Lush are not available on Baseball-Reference.