Things to do in Philly this weekend: Phillies vs. Royals, Vinny Guadagnino, Ocean City Air Show, Fright Fest

Philly sports, block parties, live performances and an air show, oh my!

As we continue to flow into fall, the Greater Philadelphia region is stacking up with events designed to get you, your friends and family out on the town and in the community.

From the first-ever Phishtown Fest, the 20th anniversary block party for Philly AIDS Thrift to Ocean City's Air Show weekend of festivities, there's something in the Delaware Valley for everyone to choose from.

Looking for events happening in the Philly region this weekend? Keep reading.

Phillies vs. Royals at Citizens Bank Park

The Phillies host the Kansas City Royals at Citizens Bank Park this weekend, with Friday night offering a chance for fans to see Walker Buehler in the team's colors for the first time.

Buehler signed with the Phils on Aug. 31, meaning he's eligible for the team's postseason roster. The 31-year-old was released by the Boston Red Sox last month and has a 5.45 ERA in 23 games this season.

Buehler, who recorded the last out for the Dodgers in last fall's World Series, had one of his best starts of the season against Philadelphia on July 21. The righty allowed two runs, one earned, on six hits over seven innings. Now, he's trying to pitch his way onto the Phillies' playoff roster.

The Phillies have three promotions running this weekend at the Bank. On Friday, it's the Philadelphia Negro Leagues Tribute Night — the first 1,000 fans with a theme-ticket will get a Hilldale T-shirt. On Saturday, it's the Nemours Children's Health Childhood Cancer Awareness Night. Children 14 and under will get a bucket hat. In the series finale Sunday, fans 14 and under will get a Phillies lunch tote.

Tickets for the series are available on the Phillies' website and third-party websites such as SeatGeek and StubHub.

Temple hosts No. 13 Oklahoma at Lincoln Financial Field

Lincoln Financial Field will play host to the second of three meetings between Temple and Oklahoma on Saturday afternoon.

The surprising 2-0 Owls will kick off with the No. 13-ranked Sooners (2-0) at noon Saturday. The game will air on ESPN2, and tickets are available on Ticketmaster and other third-party websites such as SeatGeek and StubHub.

A K.C. Keeler era at Temple has gotten off to a strong start, with victories over UMass and Howard in the first two games by a combined 97-17 score. The Sooners offer a much tougher test for Keeler's Owls.

Oklahoma crushed Temple, 51-3, in Norman to open last season. The third game is scheduled again in Oklahoma in 2028.

A potential College Football Playoff team at home will be a good litmus test for the Owls. After OU, Temple heads on the road to face Georgia Tech next weekend, another tough draw.

And for fans who want to pull a Philly sports doubleheader, they can catch Temple play Oklahoma and then head over to Citizens Bank Park for the second game of the Phillies vs. Royals series. First pitch is scheduled for 6:05 p.m. Saturday.

Vinny from "Jersey Shore" at Helium Comedy Club

Yes, you read that right. Vinny Guadagnino from MTV's wildly quotable "Jersey Shore" is trading in the boardwalk for the comedy stage lights this weekend.

The reality TV star brings his stand-up comedy routine to Philadelphia's Helium Comedy Club for four shows set for Friday and Saturday at 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. But act fast, his 7 p.m. Friday show is already sold out.

Tickets for the remaining shows are still available, with general admission priced at $41.04 and preferred seating at $51.

Vinny, best known for his laid-back demeanor, silently entered the stand-up world within the last couple of years.

Guests can expect a lot of laughs, a few stories from the shore, and a heavy dose of Jersey flair.

Phishtown Fest

Jamband fans, unite! Evil Genius Beer Company is back with another community-connecting event: their first-ever Phishtown Fest.

If you feel like you're in need of a well of good vibes, this is the place to be. Phishtown Fest is a celebration of easy music you can vibe to while enjoying a nice pint from Evil Genius Beer Co.

The lineup of performers includes America's premier Phish tribute band, Runaway Gin, Jah People, Philly's own feel-good reggae crew, plus Dean and Company, a local, high-energy Grateful Dead tribute band.

An array of local vendors will also pop up at Phishtown Fest for visitors to shop from and learn more about. This 21+ event runs from 12 to 7 p.m. at Evil Genius Beer Co.

Tickets start at $11 for designated drivers and $31.60 for drinkers.

Philly AIDS Thrift 20th Anniversary Block Party

Another vibrant, action-packed block party in the City of Brotherly Love? Sign us up!

Philly AIDS Thrift's 20th Anniversary Block Party is taking over 710 South 5th Street to celebrate its two-decade milestone. The block party will feature a DJ spinning tracks, a dunk tank, a pie-eating contest, dancing in the streets, and vendors to shop from – need we say more?

There will also be special performances by Marcus G and Tony & The Kiki! Philly AIDS Thrift's block party runs from noon to 6 p.m. on Saturday.

Philly AIDS Thrift is a nonprofit that accepts donations and sells unique and amusing items and then distributes the proceeds to local organizations involved in the fight against HIV/AIDS. The nonprofit has donated over $5 million in funding programs centered on HIV prevention, outreach, case management, research and education for people living with HIV/AIDS, according to its website.

Philly's 3rd Annual Black Wine & Spirits Fest

Philly Black Wine & Spirits Fest will be back for another year this weekend.

The 3rd annual festival is back this Saturday at the Billy Penn Studios in North Philly.

Welcome to the "Rosé Renaissance."

This festival has two options to choose your vibe: Day Sips from 1-4 p.m. or Evening Sips from 7-10 p.m.

There are general admission tickets and VIP tickets with a $30 add-on for tasting sessions.

"This year, the festival will deliver an unforgettable celebration of select wine and spirits, a day and evening brimming with flavor, rhythm, and vibrant artistry," a news release about the 3rd Annual Black Wine & Spirits Fest read in part.

Ocean City Air Show weekend

This weekend's forecast calls for high-flying fun in Ocean City, New Jersey.

Aviation fans, this one is for you. Ocean City, New Jersey, will host its airshow with events scheduled for both Saturday and Sunday. Here's what visitors can look forward to.

Saturday

10 a.m. - 3 p.m. - Ocean City Airport Festival will be held at Municipal Airport at 26th Street and Bay Avenue and showcase a display of airplanes ranging from World War II planes to warbirds and more. Team Fastrax will also demonstrate a parachute jump. Local vendors, music, food and kid-friendly activities will also be available.

12 p.m. - The skydiving team is scheduled to perform with Ocean City Council Vice President Pete Madden.

8 p.m. - Parachute Pyrotechnic Show featuring the Team Fastrax parachuters

Sunday

1 p.m. - Stunt pilots and aerobatic champions will headline a Boardwalk Aerobatic Air Show. The show will feature Team Fastrax, Kevin Russo, the Jersey Jerks, Rick Volker, the NextGen Eagles, Robert "Rooster" Schmidle, the Coast Guard and a flyover of a KC-46A Pegasus from Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst.

Buju Banton at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City

Grammy Award-winning reggae musician Buju Banton will be in our area this weekend.

Banton will be at the Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City on Friday with Jesse Royal and DJ Splackavelli.

Known as one of the legendary icons in dancehall music, Banton, from Kingston, Jamaica, has a career spanning over 30 years, with one Grammy for his 2010 album, "Before the Dawn."

Tickets start at around $92. Prices are subject to change.

Meet and Greets have already sold out.

Doors open at 7 p.m. and the show is expected to start at 8 p.m.

R&B ONLY LIVE at The Fillmore

For the R&B lovers out there, this is an event this weekend just for you.

R&B ONLY LIVE will be at The Fillmore in Fishtown on Saturday for its 10th anniversary 2025 fall/winter tour.

GabSoul will be the DJ of the night. Apex Laurent is the live host.

For this +21 event, there is a range of tickets for a solo date, a double date, or just a night out with bae.

General admission is $74.68; general admission for show day is $132.99. VIP balcony for show day is $175.39, and the standard VIP balcony is sold out. General admission - crew love bundle, buy four tickets, get 30% off is $54.01.

"R&B ONLY LIVE is a live music experience produced by COLORS Worldwide, dedicated to celebrating R&B music from past to present. It's a DJ-driven event where audiences can sing, dance, and enjoy a nostalgic journey through R&B music's greatest hits and modern favorites," the event's website said.

Fright Fest returns to Six Flags Great Adventure

Can we say spooky season is officially upon us?

Fright Fest is back at Six Flags Great Adventure in Jackson Township, New Jersey, bringing with it spine-tingling thrills and chills. This scary-good seasonal feature runs on select nights from Friday, Sept. 12, through Nov. 2, giving the brave ones plenty of opportunities to get their fix of Six Flags frights.

Thrill-seekers can look forward to a brand new scarezone, Plaza De La Muerte, as well as a neon-lit quarantine zone filled with flesh-hungry zombies called Army of the Dead. There will also be terrifying features from The Conjuring Universe and Texas Chainsaw Massacre. Plus, this year promises enhanced haunted mazes, scare zones and even a Kids Boo Fest for young Halloween fans (runs Saturdays and Sundays Sept. 13-Nov. 2).

Dorney Park's Halloween Haunt and Tricks & Treats

Another sure sign that summer has come and gone, Dorney Park's Halloween Haunt also returns this Friday night. This immersive nighttime Halloween event features a variety of scary and interactive activities, with newly updated scenes, like the Necropolis, Blood on the Bayou and Ghost in the Machine.

Guests can visit the Halloween Haunt every Friday and Saturday night from Sept. 12 through Nov. 2, with select bonus Sundays. The Tricks and Treats family fun daytime event is also open on Saturdays and Sundays from Sept. 13 through Nov. 2.