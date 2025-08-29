Walker Buehler released by Red Sox after disastrous 2025 season

Walker Buehler's run with the Boston Red Sox is over. The Red Sox released the veteran starter Friday after a disastrous five months on the mound for the 31-year-old.

Buehler was a World Series hero and an All-Star pitcher during his eight seasons with the Los Angeles Dodgers, but rarely enjoyed success during his lone season with the Red Sox. He signed a one-year, $21.05 million contract with Boston in the offseason and was brought in to be one of the team's top starters. But Buehler struggled so much that Alex Cora recently demoted him to the bullpen.

In his lone appearance as a reliever -- and final appearance with Boston -- Buehler allowed two earned runs over 2.1 innings in a loss to the Yankees in New York on Aug. 24. He was the only Red Sox reliever to allow a run over the the four-game series with the Yankees, which saw Boston win three of the four games.

Buehler had a 5.40 ERA over his 22 starts for the Red Sox, and a 5.45 ERA and 7-7 record across his 23 appearances. He struggled with his control in most of his outings and racked up 55 walks over 112.1 innings pitched -- including a seven-walk outing against the L.A. Angels in late June. Buehler also surrendered 120 hits, including 22 homers, while on the hill for Boston.

Buehler was released Friday to make way for 22-year-old lefty Payton Tolle, who is slated to make his MLB debut Friday night at Fenway Park against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Tolle is Boston's top-ranked pitching prosect and and No. 2 prospect overall.

"The Password" optioned to Worcester

The Red Sox also optioned outfielder Jhostynxon Garcia -- fittingly known as "The Password" -- to Worcester on Friday. Garcia saw action in five games after he was called up to make his Major League debut last week, and went 1-for-7 with a double and a pair of walks. He logged his first big league hit in Thursday afternoon's win over the Orioles when he ripped a double to lead off the fifth inning.

Boston brought up infielder/outfielder Nick Sogard to take Garcia's place on the roster, who will give Cora a little more flexibility on the roster. Sogard has played in 17 games for the Red Sox this season, with 11 starts at first base, two at second base, and two at third base.