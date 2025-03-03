2 Phillies games vs. NL giants to be featured on Apple TV+'s "Friday Night Baseball"

The Philadelphia Phillies will headline at least two "Friday Night Baseball" games on Apple TV+ in the first half of the 2025 season, according to the tech giant.

On Monday, Apple and MLB released its first-half schedule for the third year of "Friday Night Baseball." The Phillies matchups include battles with the defending World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers and their NL East rivals New York Mets.

The Phillies' highly anticipated early-season showdown with the Dodgers will be Philadelphia's first Apple TV+ appearance in 2025. The first pitch is scheduled for 6:45 p.m. ET. The game is the opener of a three-game series at Citizens Bank Park.

Philadelphia's second "Friday Night Baseball" tilt is scheduled for June 20 against Juan Soto and the New York Mets. The first pitch is scheduled for 7:15 p.m.

Both games are Phillies home games.

Apple TV+'s 2025 "Friday Night Baseball" slate kicks off on March 28 with a doubleheader featuring the Baltimore Orioles vs. the Toronto Blue Jays and the Mets vs. the Houston Astros.

Phillies Ballpark Pass returns for 2025

If you're looking to spend time at Citizens Bank Park this season, the Phillies are bringing back a standing-room-only pass for April and September. The club is also offering two Phillies Ballpark Pass options: one for April and another for September.

Fans can buy an April pass for $120, which includes 14 games in April, or a September pass for $80, which consists of nine games.