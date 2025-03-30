Phillies' home opener starts dry, but then severe weather moves into Philadelphia. Here's the forecast.

Mild Sunday night in Philadelphia, tracking Monday rain that could affect Phillies' home opener

The Philadelphia region will see a stray shower north and west overnight, otherwise it'll be mostly cloudy and quiet. But Monday is a big day with the Phillies' home opener.

NEXT Weather Alert issued for severe weather threat

This storm's severe threat moves to the East Coast, and the entire Philadelphia area, later Monday and through the night.

Heavy rain, damaging winds and intense lightning are the main threats. While the tornado threat is very LOW, it's not zero. The greatest threat for tornadoes is across Virginia and the Carolinas.

Possible impacts include travel delays, localized flooding, power outages, downed trees and branches, and delays for the Phillies game.

Storm timing and threats

Storm timing could speed up or slow down by an hour, depending on how fast the system moves on Monday:

3-5 p.m.: Lehigh Valley, Berks, Poconos

Lehigh Valley, Berks, Poconos 4-6 p.m. : Philadelphia suburbs

Philadelphia suburbs 6-8 p.m. : Philly and I-95 Corridor

Philly and I-95 Corridor 8-10 p.m.: Inland South Jersey, the Jersey Shore, and the southern half of Delaware

Inland South Jersey, the Jersey Shore, and the southern half of Delaware 11 p.m. - 1 a.m.: Exiting the Shore

Threats:

Damaging winds

Heavy rain (over 1 inch possible)

Intense lightning

Brief, isolated tornado

Hail up to 1 inch

Phillies home opener forecast

Currently, the Phillies' home opener at Citizens Bank Park is scheduled for 3:05 p.m. on Monday against the Colorado Rockies.

It looks like we'll stay dry for first pitch, with the severe threat moving into the city after 6 p.m. However, that could change if the storm speeds up.

Our NEXT Weather team will continue to update you here, on TV and streaming. Check back for frequent updates, and make sure to have a severe weather safety plan to protect you and your family.

Tailgating — noon-3 p.m.: Mostly cloudy, breezy, low to mid-70s.

Mostly cloudy, breezy, low to mid-70s. First pitch — 3:05 p.m.: Mostly cloudy, breezy and warm, mid-70s.

Mostly cloudy, breezy and warm, mid-70s. End of game — 6 p.m.: Cloudy with a shower or storm possible, upper 60s to low 70s.

Behind the storm on Tuesday, temperatures will drop 20 degrees to more spring-like conditions in the mid-50s. Wednesday remains in the 50s, and by Thursday, we rebound to the 70s with showers each day through next weekend.

Here's your 7-day forecast

Monday: NEXT Weather Alert for storms/Phillies home opener. High of 75, low of 60.

Tuesday: Sunshine returns. High of 57, low of 44.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy. High of 55, low of 36.

Thursday: A shower or two. High of 76, low of 46.

Friday: Chance of showers. High of 68, low of 62.

Saturday: Chance of showers. High of 54, low of 51.

Sunday: Chance of showers. High of 67, low of 47

NEXT Weather Radars

Hourly Forecast

