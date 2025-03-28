Phillies grounds crew gets Citizens Bank Park ready for home opener, weather permitting

The Phillies' home opener against the Colorado Rockies in South Philadelphia is days away, but Citizens Bank Park was still busy Friday, despite no fans in the stands.

For the Phillies' grounds crew, Friday afternoon meant time spent putting out foul lines, stencling and painting.

"Three days. We're getting ready for the bottom of the ninth," Caleb Robinson, the Phillies' manager of field operations, said.

The Philadelphia transplant started with the organization as an intern.

"The first thing I would notice was the stripes out in the outfield, all the perfect grass, everything is perfectly manicured," Robinson said.

That's now his responsibility as the manager of field operations. Robinson notes it's a year-round job for the grounds crew. Monday will mark his fifth home opener with the Fightins.

A member of the Philadelphia Phillies' grounds crew gets the field at Citizens Bank Park ready for the club's home opener against the Colorado Rockies on Monday, March 31, 2025. CBS News Philadelphia

"I kind of get an itch, about mid-February to get back out and start doing some stuff," Robinson said.

The grounds crew shared it'll take a total of two to three hours to finish the painting on the field on Friday. They added that the weather played a part in why they're doing it days in advance.

"In anticipation of the rain this weekend," Robinson said. "We will be tarping, I believe, this weekend and then we'll kind of see what Monday brings."

While rain poses a threat for the Phils' home opener, Robinson wants fans to remember this throughout the season.

"Don't hate us when we put the tarp on," he said with a chuckle.

That decision, he said, is not his.