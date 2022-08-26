Watch CBS News
Local News

SummerFest: See what it takes to take care of the Citizens Bank Park field

By Vittoria Woodill

/ CBS Philadelphia

SummerFest: See what it takes to take care of the Citizens Bank Park field
SummerFest: See what it takes to take care of the Citizens Bank Park field 04:15

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Eyewitness News is heading to the ballpark for this week's SummerFest segment. There's no better place to be on a beautiful Friday afternoon than Citizens Bank Park in South Philadelphia. 

The Phillies and Pirates are set to take the field at 7:05 p.m., but it takes a lot of work to get the field ready for game day. 

Taking care of the big green is a big job. It's two and a half acres of life that require feeding, watering, and a team of people with years of experience. 

"All of us have degrees in turf grass science, we all went to school for this," Caleb Robinson said. 

SummerFest: Check out what foods you can eat when at Citizens Bank Park for Phillies games 04:14

Robinson is the Phillies' manager of grounds. At 14, he dubbed himself his little league groundskeeper in his home state of Indiana. 

But, for the past two years, he's been living his dream in the big leagues right here in the City of Brotherly Love. 

Robinson and his crew work all year to make this Kentucky blue grass look fantastic -- even the mounts are molded to perfection. 

WATCH THE VIDEO ABOVE FOR THE FULL INTERVIEW. 

Vittoria Woodill
vittoria-woodill-web-headshot-620x349-2018-v2.jpg

The versatile Vittoria Woodill appears on CBS3 Eyewitness News team as feature reporter on a variety of segments, including "Taste with Tori," which gives viewers a tour of the region's great eats and the people behind them.

First published on August 26, 2022 / 4:44 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.