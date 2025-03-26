10-year-old to throw out first pitch at Phillies' home opener months after near-fatal crash

Nemours patient to throw out first pitch at Phillies' home opener months after near-fatal crash

Ten-year-old Briar Jones, a patient at Nemours Children's Hospital, will take the mound at Citizens Bank Park on Monday to throw out the first pitch before the Phillies' home opener against the Colorado Rockies, months after surviving a life-threatening accident.

CBS Philadelphia

In September, Jones' family says he was riding his minibike when he was struck by an SUV traveling 50 mph. He suffered multiple broken bones, including fractures in his legs, hands and collarbone, as well as severe lacerations to his head and chest.

Briar Jones' father, Michael Jones, said the family can't begin to express how grateful they are to Briar's medical team.

"It's hard to put into words how much help we've had from EMS and from Nemours hospital," Michael Jones said. "I can't say enough good about them."

This week, Briar Jones got a practice run at Nemours, where the hospital celebrated its partnership with the Phillies by hosting a pep rally for patients.

He received a special shoutout from Phillies outfielder Brandon Marsh and was gifted a custom jersey to wear on game day.

"I'm gonna be a little nervous and a little excited," Briar Jones said.

Other families who came to the pep rally said that the celebration was a good distraction from the situations that brought them to the hospital.

Naccai Schnitzspan, 9, goes to the hospital three times a week for physical and occupational therapy.

"I think it's fun," he said.

His brother, Nolan Schnitzspan, agreed.

"Very fun, I really like the activities and I got lots of tickets so I'm going to be happy with all the presents I get today," Nolan Schnitzspan said.

Briar Jones said the pep rally was a really nice surprise, and he's looking forward to throwing the first pitch, especially after the journey he's been on.

"I'm just happy to still be here," he said. "I'm proud with how much I've gone through and now how I am today."