Wednesday's Phillies vs. Braves game in Philadelphia postponed due to rain

Tonight's game between the Philadelphia Phillies and the Atlanta Braves was postponed due to a stretch of rainy weather in the city.

The game will be made up as part of a split doubleheader scheduled for Thursday, the Phillies announced. The first game is scheduled for 1:05 p.m. and the second for 6:45 p.m.

Fans with tickets for Wednesday's game can be used for Thursday's 1:05 p.m. game.

The NEXT Weather forecast in Philadelphia predicts that rain will be heaviest during tonight's evening commute, although it's expected to be steady throughout the night. Today appears to be the wettest day of the week, although periods of rain are expected to continue impacting the Philadelphia region until the weekend.

On Tuesday night, the Phillies shut out the Braves behind six strong innings from Ranger Suárez, despite Bryce Harper being hit in the right elbow by Atlanta starter Spencer Strider. It was the first time Atlanta had been shut out in 43 games.

Harper was hit by a 95.6 mph fastball in the first inning and had to leave the game. The Phillies said he suffered a right elbow contusion and that his X-rays were negative. The club has yet to give another update on Harper's status.

"When your best hitter gets hit like that, there's always a concern," Phillies manager Rob Thomson said Tuesday night. "You're always concerned, but we'll just have to see tomorrow."

The Phillies said they didn't believe Strider intended to hit Harper, which the Braves' power righty said after the game.

"Certainly not trying to hit him. I thought in the moment, I just assumed he had a guard on and was just pissed that I hit him. Then saw him in pain. That was tough. I'm definitely relieved he's OK," Strider said. "He's one of the best players this century. He needs to be on the field. It's best for the game. It's good for us, good to compete against him."Of course, I'm not a complete sociopath, so I have some empathy. I do feel bad for him, to see a person in pain that I caused."

The Phillies (35-19) have the best record in the National League and the second-best in baseball. They hold a 1 1/2-game lead over the New York Mets in the NL East and a 9 1/2-game lead over the Braves.