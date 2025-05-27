Soggy weather returns to Philadelphia region this week. Timing out the rain and what to expect.

After a beautiful Memorial Day and a mostly dry start to the week, the atmosphere is shifting gears, and we're heading into a stretch of soggy weather. The rest of your Tuesday stays mostly cloudy and dry, but changes are brewing by evening.

CBS News Philadelphia

Rain moves in overnight, setting the stage for several days of unsettled weather.

A soaking mid-late week ahead

Wednesday looks to be the wettest day of the week, with periods of rain spreading across the region thanks to a pair of low-pressure systems — one over the Ohio Valley and another developing off the Mid-Atlantic coast.

It'll also be noticeably cooler, with highs only in the 60s (some spots may struggle to reach this temperature, especially those north and west of the city). Expect it to feel even chillier with a breeze kicking in.

Thursday brings some uncertainty. The rain may pull out early if one forecast model is accurate, but others predict showers will linger into the afternoon. Either way, we'll slowly dry out later in the day with some sunshine possible by late afternoon and highs bouncing back into the 70s.

Thursday night may feature a brief break, but don't put the umbrella away just yet. Another disturbance could bring more showers, especially south of the city, as we head into Friday.

Wet start, but dry finish to the weekend

Friday into Saturday brings another chance for rain as a new low rides along a stalled front. While it's not expected to be a total washout, scattered showers could pop up throughout both days, especially in the afternoon.

Humidity will also creep back in, and a rumble of thunder can't be ruled out either. Expect skies to clear out late Saturday, leading to a relatively dry evening.

The payoff comes later in the weekend. Sunday into early next week is expected to be warmer and drier, with sunshine returning and highs potentially climbing into the mid-80s. Perfect timing if you're hoping to salvage some outdoor plans.

One silver lining to all the rain

Help for our drought situation — the rain has really helped the bigger picture.

For the first time in over eight months, the Philadelphia region is no longer under any drought classification. With another inch or so of rain likely this week, Thursday's updated drought monitor may show even more improvement.