Stretch of rainy weather begins Wednesday in Philadelphia area. See the full weather forecast.

Chilly and rainy Wednesday in Philadelphia area, warmer temps on the way

Chilly and rainy Wednesday in Philadelphia area, warmer temps on the way

Chilly and rainy Wednesday in Philadelphia area, warmer temps on the way

Get ready for a stretch of fairly wet weather in the Philadelphia area beginning Wednesday, with rain chances through the end of the week. Temps drop to the mid-60s Wednesday but rebound into the upper 70s by Thursday and Friday with the chance for scattered showers each day through Saturday.

While the chances are low (about 20%), be on the lookout for the occasional thunderstorm as some humidity starts to increase with south winds.

CBS News Philadelphia

At this point, it looks to dry out and warm up by the second half of the weekend with temps in the mid-80s possible by Monday of next week.

Back to the rain: There is some good news with all this. For the first time in more than eight months, the Philadelphia area is no longer under any drought scenario, and that doesn't account for the 1 inch or so we got last Wednesday and Thursday, so when the weekly drought monitor is released on Thursday, we'll likely have even better conditions.

7-day forecast

CBS News Philadelphia

Wednesday: Periods of rain. High of 63, low of 56.

Thursday: Clouds, a shower. High of 75, low of 58

Friday: Shower, thunderstorm. High of 76, low of 62.

Saturday: Mix of sun and showers. High of 73, low of 60.

Sunday: Mostly sunny. High of 77, low of 54.

Monday: Warming up. High of 79, low of 56.

Tuesday: Nice and warm. High of 83, low of 57.

NEXT Weather Radars

Hourly Forecast

Get the latest weather info on the CBS News Philadelphia app