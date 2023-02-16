Watch CBS News
Phillies avoid arbitration, sign reliever Seranthony Domínguez

By Joe Brandt

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia Phillies pitchers and catchers are reporting for spring training Thursday - and one more pitcher just signed on to stick with the team.

Reliever Seranthony Domínguez has signed a two-year contract extension, the team announced.

Domínguez, 28, was relied upon often during the Phillies' playoff run last season, which ended in a World Series loss to the Houston Astros.

Domínguez made 25 saves and has 165 strikeouts in 134.2 innings since he joined the Phillies in 2018.

He made a career-high 54 appearances in 2022.

The Phillies previously avoided arbitration with fellow reliever José Alvarado, who signed a one-year deal for $3.45 million.

Here are three storylines to watch as the Phillies begin spring training.

