Phillies avoid arbitration, sign reliever Seranthony Domínguez
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia Phillies pitchers and catchers are reporting for spring training Thursday - and one more pitcher just signed on to stick with the team.
Reliever Seranthony Domínguez has signed a two-year contract extension, the team announced.
Domínguez, 28, was relied upon often during the Phillies' playoff run last season, which ended in a World Series loss to the Houston Astros.
Domínguez made 25 saves and has 165 strikeouts in 134.2 innings since he joined the Phillies in 2018.
He made a career-high 54 appearances in 2022.
The Phillies previously avoided arbitration with fellow reliever José Alvarado, who signed a one-year deal for $3.45 million.
Here are three storylines to watch as the Phillies begin spring training.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.