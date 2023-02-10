Philadelphia Phillies, Jose Alvarado avoid arbitration

PHILADELPHIA (CBS/AP) -- The Philadelphia Phillies and reliever José Alvarado avoided arbitration Friday, agreeing to a one-year deal for $3.45 million. Alvarado had filed for $3.7 million and the Phillies' $3.2 million.

Alvarado went 4-2 with a 3.18 ERA and two saves in 59 relief appearances. He had a 5.56 ERA in 12 postseason appearances for the NL champions, getting the win in the Game 5 pennant-clincher against San Diego.

Alvarado failed to hold a one-run lead in the sixth inning of World Series Game 6, relieving Zack Wheeler with two on and giving up a long three-run homer to Houston's Yordan Alvarez. The Astros went on to a 4-1 victory that won the title.

Eleven players remain scheduled for hearings, which run through Feb. 17, including Phillies reliever Seranthony Domínguez.