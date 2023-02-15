Your guide to Philadelphia Phillies' 2023 spring training

Phillies loading up for Spring Training in Clearwater, Florida

Phillies loading up for Spring Training in Clearwater, Florida

Phillies loading up for Spring Training in Clearwater, Florida

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Pitchers and catchers must report by Thursday, but as evidenced by the Phillies' social media accounts, many players didn't waste any time showing up to Clearwater.

Arguably the most famous groundhog in Pennsylvania predicted six more weeks of winter earlier this month. Phil was wrong. Spring (training) is already here.

Here is your guide to Phillies' spring training.

When do the Phillies report to Clearwater?

While the pitchers' and catchers' report date is Thursday, position players must be in camp by Feb. 21. But there is a caveat.

Players participating in the World Baseball Classic have earlier report dates.

Pitchers in the WBC needed to be in camp on Feb. 13, while position players must report on Feb. 16.

When do the Phillies start playing games?

The games begin on Feb. 25 with split-squad games against the New York Yankees and Detroit Tigers.

The Phillies will play 32 spring training games.

Where do I watch the games?

Fourteen of the Phillies' 32 games will be broadcast on TV -- 13 on NBC Sports Philadelphia and one on ESPN.

Nineteen of the 32 games will be broadcast via radio on WIP and/or MLB.com, according to the Phillies' official website.

How will the World Baseball Classic impact ST?

The Phillies have eight major league players and 16 total players scheduled to compete in the World Baseball Classic. That means for a couple of weeks some big names will not be in camp.

Here's a list of Phillies who are in the WBC:

United States: Catcher J.T. Realmuto, left fielder Kyle Schwarber and shortstop Trea Turner

Dominican Republic: Reliever Gregory Soto

Venezuela: Starting pitcher Ranger Suarez and reliever Jose Alvarado

Mexico: Starting pitcher Taijuan Walker

Israel: Catcher Garrett Stubbs

Who will be in camp for spring training?

The Phillies have 21 non-roster invitees in addition to their 40-man roster.

The non-roster invitees are:

Pitchers (13): Mick Abel, Mark Appel, Andrew Baker, Ben Bowden, Jon Duplantier, Louis Head, Jake Jewell, Griff McGarry, McKinley Moore, Francisco Morales, Andrew Painter, Billy Sullivan and Jeremy Walker

Catchers (3): Vita Friscia, John Hicks and Max McDowell

Infielders (5): Jim Haley (played high school baseball at Bonner & Prendie), Scott Kingery, Vimael Machin, Will Toffey, Weston Wilson

When does the regular season start?

The Phillies open the 2023 season against the Texas Rangers on April 1 in Arlington.