Tracking storms in Philadelphia region on Wednesday, Thursday as temps heat up. Here's the weather forecast.

When will storms hit the Philadelphia region on Wednesday?

Have you felt it? Our good old friend humidity is back and will be with us for the remainder of the week, bringing increased "feels-like" temps and the potential for pop-up storms both Wednesday and Thursday in the Philadelphia region.

Currently, the region is in the general thunderstorms risk with the most likely timeframe for any storms being the afternoon and evening; however, the severe weather risk right now remains fairly low. Localized flooding is possible under any of the storms, as well as frequent lightning.

Friday into the weekend, the rain chances will dry out and temps will remain near 90 degrees. If you are someone who enjoys the hot, dry summer days, then we encourage you to make your plans and soak in these conditions.

Labor Day is less than three weeks away, meaning weekends like the one upcoming will be few and far between from here on out. Of course, fall is right around the corner, and that's awesome, but not the best for enjoying the pool, water parks, beaches, etc.

Sunday may likely be the hottest day with temps in the mid-90s, but there's no sign of any extended streaks of extreme heat.

The NEXT Weather team continues to closely monitor Tropical Storm Erin, currently with sustained winds of 45mph, heading west at 22 mph.

Forecast models continue the westerly track toward the Caribbean and Gulf, but eventually has it shifting north toward the Bahamas.

It's still forecast to become a major hurricane by the weekend with the path shifting north toward Bermuda, but it should be watched very closely as a United States landfall, while unlikely, isn't completely out of the question. If the path did turn, we'd be looking at mid-next week.

Here's your 7-day forecast:

Wednesday: P.m. T-storm. High 89, Low 73.

Thursday: Humid, p.m. storm. High 90, Low 74.

Friday: Mostly sunny. High 90, Low 73.

Saturday: Lots of sun. High 90, Low 70.

Sunday: Hotter. High 94, Low 70.

Monday: Shower late. High 90, Low 74.

Tuesday: Storms possible. High 84, Low 70.

