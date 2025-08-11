Tropical Storm Erin forms, could become first hurricane in Atlantic Ocean this season

Tropical Storm Erin formed in the eastern Atlantic Ocean on Monday, forecasters said. The storm could strengthen to become the Atlantic's first hurricane of the season.

The National Weather Service predicted an above-normal season for the Atlantic basin this year with an expected number of named storms between 13 and 18, five to nine of which could become hurricanes.

A tropical cyclone becomes a tropical storm when its maximum sustained wind speeds reach at least 39 mph. Hurricanes are more powerful with sustained winds of at least 74 mph. Hurricanes are rated on a scale ranging from Category 1 to Category 5, which is the most severe rating. A storm is considered to be a major hurricane when it reaches Category 3 strength with sustained winds of at least 111 mph.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.