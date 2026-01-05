Milder Tuesday in Philadelphia region, warmer temps on the way. Here's the weather forecast.

Tuesday in the Philadelphia region is the day you can likely ditch the heavy winter gear you've been wearing, to be replaced with just a coat.

It will start chilly (near freezing) for the day, but temps warm into the mid-40s with light winds and cloudy skies for the afternoon. While not warm, it should feel considerably better than it has been with our high temps finally getting back above normal.

CBS News Philadelphia

NEXT big weather change

Finally, what we've been waiting to hear: warmth is on the way.

In fact, a warmer trend looks to lead us through the majority of the week with high temperatures running slightly warmer than normal by Tuesday. High temperatures Wednesday and Thursday may be into the mid-low 50s, with overnight lows actually staying above freezing.

CBS News Philadelphia

Then again, on Friday and Saturday, we'll see a greater chance for rain and warmer temps as southerly winds usher in the mid-upper 50s and even possibly 60.

The forecast models are wavering a bit on when the rain will arrive but the trend is more toward Friday night and Saturday. Once the front rolls through temps will have a steep drop off, so right now your Sunday is looking significantly cooler than Saturday, but dry.

The wind chills will play a role if headed out to Lincoln Financial Field for the Eagles-49ers game — we'll keep you posted.

Here's your 7-day forecast:

CBS News Philadelphia

Tuesday: Clouds, milder. High 46, low 31.

Wednesday: Mild, breezy. High 52, low 40.

Thursday: Beautiful. High 52, low 34.

Friday: Warm, p.m. shower. High 60, low 37.

Saturday: Tracking rain. High 61, low 52.

Sunday: Breezy and cooler. High 46, low 44.

Monday: Sunny, but chilly. High 40, low 34.

