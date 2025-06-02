Warmer Tuesday as Philadelphia region could hit 90-degree temps this week. Here's the weather forecast.

The weather story this week will be the heat, certainly over the next few days in the Philadelphia region.

In addition, the humidity levels will climb, leading to the possibility of storms on Friday evening but mainly Saturday. We'll also be dealing with haze from the wildfires, but most of that should stay aloft. Air quality is expected to notch up to the moderate range, though, due to the possibility of some smoke making it to the surface.

How hot will it get? We will be pushing the 90-degree mark for the first time in 2025. The last time we hit 90 degrees was on Aug. 28, 2024, when the high hit 96 degrees, and we may get to that threshold on Wednesday, Thursday, and/or Friday. Areas of smoke and haze from the Canadian wildfires may keep the temperature down just a degree or two, but high pressure, sunny skies and southerly winds will all aid in us feeling the warmest temps of the year so far.

When we look at our first 90-degree day, the 30-year average first occurrence in Philly is May 24, so we're over a week behind the average. The warmest we've had all year in 2025 is just 86 degrees, a far cry from where we were last year when Philly saw its first 90-degree day on April 29.

If we get our first 90-degree day on Thursday, it will be the latest first 90-plus degree day since 2020, when it didn't occur until June 6.

The earliest we've ever had a 90-degree temperature was April 7 in 1929, while the latest first occurrence wasn't until July 14 back in 1972.

Philly has never gone a year in recorded history where a 90-plus degree temp wasn't recorded. In fact, the fewest number of days with high temps in the 90s was just five way back in 1889. The average number of 90-plus degree days in Philly is 30.

Also, we are now in June, the start of meteorological summer. We can now look back at the spring season — March, April and May — and see that despite a cool end to May, the average temperature was 3 degrees above normal due to a stretch of warm temps. Our precip was above normal as well, helping us to get out of the drought situation we've been in since last fall.

Friday and Saturday are expected to be mostly cloudy with a chance of afternoon thunderstorms, and Sunday will be less humid with plenty of sunshine. This week marks the beginning of a warmer-than-average June in Philadelphia, as the city braces for what could be a hot summer.

Here's your 7-day forecast:

Tuesday: Hazy sun, warmer. High 83. Low 54.

Wednesday: Getting hotter. High 89. Low 60.

Thursday: Heat is on! High 91. Low 66.

Friday: Cooler, shower. High 89. Low 67.

Saturday: P.m. t-storm. High of 82, Low of 68.

Sunday: Mostly sunny. High 81, Low 64.

Monday: Clouds increase. High 79. Low 62.

