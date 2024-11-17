Mild weather with a rise of afternoon clouds this Sunday in Philadelphia

Sunday will be partly cloudy and mild with increasing afternoon clouds with temperatures in the 60s

Another breezy and mild day was felt across the area Saturday, with winds howling as high as 30-35 mph in the city and the suburbs.

In New Jersey, the elevated fire weather danger was present for the weekend's first half, but winds will ease into Sunday. That said, please be very careful and avoid leaf-burning and lighting anything outdoors, as low relative humidity levels and parched ground will be conducive to igniting wildfires.

Overnight into Sunday morning: mostly clear and chilly, with lows in the mid to upper 30s.

Sunday is a pleasant day with mostly sunny skies to start, and a much lighter breeze. There will be increasing clouds ahead of a front that crosses our area on Monday.

As is the case with many of the fronts this fall there is no rain expected.

Tuesday another weak front passes the region with a tiny chance for spotty showers across Delaware and parts of South Jersey. By Wednesday-Thursday a third cold front will cross the area and regarding rain, the third time is the charm.

We should see much needed measurable rain Wednesday night through Thursday and even a few lingering showers early Friday. This rain will not end the drought but at this point anything is welcome.

This storm is also the coldest of the season so far and snow is possible across parts of the Midwest and Ohio Valley as well as the Appalachian Mountains in western Pennsylvania and West Virginia. No snow is expected for Philly but parts of the upper Poconos may see a mix of flurries.

Behind Thursday's front, our temperatures will tumble to the upper 40s and low 50s next weekend under mostly sunny skies.

No doubt the coldest air of the season so far.

Here's your 7-day forecast:

Sunday: Increasing clouds. High of 64, low of 38.

Monday: Bright and sunny. High of 67, low of 44.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. High of 62, low of 43.

Wednesday: Rain at night? High of 65, low of 47.

Thursday: Showers likely. High of 51, low of 44.

Friday: Morning showers. High of 50, low of 38.

Saturday: Clouds, some sun. High of 51, low of 42.

