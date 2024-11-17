Warm Monday in Philadelphia, tracking the next chance for rain in the area. Here's the NEXT Weather forecast.

Warm start to the week in Philadelphia region but getting cooler, chance for rain

We're ready to start a new week, and it's certainly going to be one with a lot of weather changes on the way!

First, expect the Sunday clouds to stick around into early Monday before the sun returns by the afternoon. We could easily see temperatures shoot close to 70 degrees by 2 or 3 p.m., staying just shy of record highs. Clear skies are expected into Tuesday morning.

A warm front lifts northward across the area Tuesday night, and on Wednesday we warm to the mid and upper 60s with increasing clouds.

Wednesday night and Thursday, we have a good chance to see some rain ahead of a cold front that swings past on Thursday. This could give us the best chance of rain we've seen in a few weeks.

Behind this front, temperatures plummet to the low 50s on Thursday.

Another weak front and even colder air arrive for Friday and the weekend. Highs will be only in the mid-40s to low 50s across the Delaware Valley.

By Friday there will be a good chance of snow across parts of the Midwest and Ohio Valley as well as the Appalachian Mountains in western Pennsylvania and West Virginia. No snow is expected for Philly, but parts of the upper Poconos may see a mix or flurries.

Here's your 7-day forecast:

Monday: Turning sunny. High of 68, low of 43.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy. High of 61, low of 42.

Wednesday: Rain at night. High of 62, low of 47.

Thursday: Chance of showers. High of 49, low of 44.

Friday: A shower or two. High of 48, low of 38.

Saturday: Clouds, some sun. High of 52, low of 43.

Sunday: Mostly sunny. High of 53, low of 40.

