NEXT Weather: Rain blanketing our region, heavy at times

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Today is the day to hang out indoors, maybe watch a movie, read a good book or listen to "Monster Mash" 100 times in a row and dance in your socks. It will be rainy with temperatures in the 50s across most of the region - the Jersey Shore may reach the 60s.

Grab your rain gear if you're headed out. You may want to hold off on fall foliage trips until Sunday.

There will be some breaks in the rain, but the entire batch will take all day and night to move across the region. It will be heavy at times.

Showers hit the northwestern edge of the region around 8 a.m. and it was already raining in Philadelphia by 12 p.m. New Jersey will see rain start to move in from 9 a.m. and later in the morning.

The heaviest rain will be between noon and midnight.

Showers should taper off Sunday.

It will be the sixth straight weekend with rain forecasted.

The rain won't last all weekend, but the cooler temperatures will, with highs staying in the upper 50s to near 60s into the middle of next week.

Here's your 7-day forecast:

Saturday: Rain arrives, heavy at times. High 54

Sunday: AM showers, PM clearing. High 60, Low 49

Monday: Partly cloudy. High: 60, Low 47

Tuesday: Chance of showers. High 64, Low 48

Wednesday: Some sun. High 65, Low 45

Thursday: High 68, Low 47

Friday: Clouds building. High 70, Low 50

NEXT Weather Radars

Hourly Forecast

Get the latest weather info on the CBS News Philadelphia app.