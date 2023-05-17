NEXT Weather: Drier, breezier Wednesday brings elevated fire risk
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Wednesday is drier and will be breezy. And that breeze will cool us down from the 80-degree high we reached yesterday.
A storm system that mostly passed by our region to the south last night has cleared out.
Some cool Canadian air will settle in today a we're expecting highs in the 60s across the region.
Due to dry air and the breeze, we have an elevated fire risk in Gloucester, Camden, Burlington, Atlantic and Ocean counties.
Get the latest weather info on the CBS News Philadelphia app.
Here's your 7-day forecast:
Wednesday: High 68
Thursday: Mostly sunny. High 69; Low 4424
Friday: Still sunny. High 72; Low 49
Saturday: Clouds with chance of a few showers. High 73; Low 55
Sunday: Sunny and warm. High 79; Low 58
Monday: Mostly sunny. High 79; Low 59
Tuesday: Another nice day. High 74; Low 55
for more features.