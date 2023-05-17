NEXT Weather: Drier, breezier Wednesday brings elevated fire risk

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Wednesday is drier and will be breezy. And that breeze will cool us down from the 80-degree high we reached yesterday.

A storm system that mostly passed by our region to the south last night has cleared out.

Some cool Canadian air will settle in today a we're expecting highs in the 60s across the region.

Due to dry air and the breeze, we have an elevated fire risk in Gloucester, Camden, Burlington, Atlantic and Ocean counties.

Here's your 7-day forecast:

Wednesday: High 68

Thursday: Mostly sunny. High 69; Low 4424

Friday: Still sunny. High 72; Low 49

Saturday: Clouds with chance of a few showers. High 73; Low 55

Sunday: Sunny and warm. High 79; Low 58

Monday: Mostly sunny. High 79; Low 59

Tuesday: Another nice day. High 74; Low 55

