Heat advisory issued for Philadelphia area Wednesday, "slight" risk for severe weather tomorrow night

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- While the mercury will climb back toward 90 on Tuesday, it won't feel quite as sweltering as it did over the weekend.

We'll see lots of sunshine across the region and dew points will stay in the 40s today, meaning it won't feel as humid. With a nice breeze it might feel more like the high 80s.

But the sticky, uncomfortable conditions make their way back into the forecast on Wednesday. Overnight, the humidity will ramp back up and stay high throughout the day.

Highs climb to 95 degrees Wednesday, though it could feel like 100. The National Weather Service has already issued a heat advisory for tomorrow, which as of Tuesday morning, will be in effect from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

NEXT Weather Alert Day on Wednesday

Because of the extreme heat and chance for potentially severe weather tomorrow night, we've designated Wednesday as a NEXT Weather Alert Day.

Storms will start to break out across western and central Pennsylvania throughout the afternoon and early evening and by 10 and 11 p.m. some nasty storms will start taking shape here in the Delaware Valley.

Right now we're at a Level 2, or slight risk, for severe weather Wednesday and tracking the chance for heavy rain, strong winds and the potential for hail.

While the risk is low, we also can't rule out the possibility of a tornado.

Storms will linger overnight Thursday, but look to move offshore by about 5 a.m.

7-day forecast

Tuesday: High of 90, sunny and warmer

Wednesday: NEXT Weather Alert Day, high of 95, low of 75

Thursday: High of 87, low of 71, clearing and cooler

Friday: High of 82, low of 64, sunny and nice

Saturday: High of 85, low of 68, clouds, a PM shower possible

Sunday: High of 90, low of 77, scattered thunderstorms

Monday: High of 82, low of 66, cooler and sunny