Breezy, cold Monday in Philadelphia region, freeze watch set to go into effect. Here's the weather forecast.

On Monday, the Philadelphia region will bottom out with highs well below average in the low 50s. As a secondary cold front arrives, there may be a spotty rain shower in the morning and some mixing in the Poconos. Otherwise, it will be breezy with partly cloudy skies.

Monday night through Tuesday morning, a freeze watch will be in effect for the entire area. If you planted any vulnerable plants, flowers, etc., then be prepared to protect them from near-freezing temperatures and frost.

Tuesday remains chilly but sunny with highs in the upper 50s.

CBS News Philadelphia

By Wednesday, we bounce to the 70s and remain there through Saturday.

Rain chances are limited for the week ahead. Unfortunately, that means our already moderate drought will continue to worsen.

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By Tuesday morning, we hover near freezing with a freeze watch for the entire area.

We do rebound nicely by Wednesday to the 70s and remain there through the end of the week, however, that warm front could bring us spotty showers.

Another wave of rain is possible Friday night and Saturday.

Here's the 7-day forecast

CBS News Philadelphia

Monday: Cold, partly cloudy. High 54, low 40.

Tuesday: Freezing morning. High 57, low 33.

Wednesday: Shower or two. High 70, low 47.

Thursday: Partly cloudy. High 78, low 48.

Friday: Partly cloudy. High 80, low 55.

Saturday: Few showers. High 65, low 52.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy. High 60, low 53.

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