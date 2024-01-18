Preparations underway across Philadelphia region for second round of snow this week

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Preparations are well underway in Philadelphia as yet another storm this week is set to bring snow.

But as the city waits, some residents have had issues with city streets after Philly got its first measurable snow in two years.

It's slick on some streets in the city as storm number two is on the horizon.

The city Streets Department says it's working to address this ahead of the first flakes falling.

In the city's Northeast section, several side streets are looking more like ice rinks.

CBS News Philadelphia saw drivers in cars and trucks cautiously moving, some even sliding through intersections.

The Streets department says all roads were treated for the last storm earlier this week.

"For whatever reason some streets, the ice didn't melt on them even though we treated it," Steve Lorenz, the Chief High Engineer for the Streets Department, said. "So we're out there treating it again and will continue treating it even during the snow that's coming down."

All School District of Philadelphia schools and offices will be closed Friday, Superintendent Tony Watlington said during a press conference. Archdiocese of Philadelphia schools in the city will have a flexible instruction day. See more school closings and delays around the region.

Some 400 trucks will work the incoming snowstorm.

On Friday night, the Streets Department says sanitation trucks will turn into plows to help with snow removal.

"We will be salting initially and once it becomes plowable snow, we will push the plows on the ground," Lorenz said.

The trash and recycling collection is on a holiday schedule this week. For alleyways with iced-over rear driveways, the Streets Department warns residents there could be delays for rear driveway pickup.

"Under the direction of Mayor [Cherelle] Parker, she is overseeing the snow operations of clearing all the streets within the city of Philadelphia, specifically the residential and smaller streets," Lorenz said.

The city is reminding residents to call 311 with any issues.

Beaches down Jersey Shore set to be battered by storms

Friday's winter weather could bring a mix of rain and snow to the Jersey Shore as many beaches contend with erosion after being battered by storms earlier this month.

In North Wildwood, a hole has formed in its dune system near 13th Avenue.

"It's just sad really," Tom Mackell, a resident, said. "It's devastating. It's disappointing."

It's also potentially devastating to the city's storm sewer system, according to Mayor Patrick Rosenello.

"If that ocean comes through here in any significant way," Mayor Rosenello said. "It's basically going to fill up the city storm system with water, but more importantly, with sand and debris, which will make the storm system inoperable."

Coastal erosion isn't just a problem for North Wildwood, but other Jersey Shore towns like Ocean City and Atlantic City.

However, Stockton University Coastal Research Center's interim executive director Kim McKenna said Friday's winter storm may actually help replenish those beaches.

"It seems like the waves aren't going to be that big," McKenna said. "These smaller waves may actually move some of the sand that was moved offshore in the early January storms onto the beaches."

While Mayor Rosenello isn't too concerned about Friday's winter storm, he's worried the next Nor'easter will make the hole in the dune system larger and lead to major flooding.

That's why they're submitting an emergency authorization to the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) to extend a bulkhead, a metal wall, through the area.

In a statement, New Jersey DEP said, "We will review an application for an emergency authorization when we receive it. In addition, NJDEP continues to work with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers toward a comprehensive beach and dune construction project for the communities encompassing Five Mile Island in Cape May County. Construction is expected to begin in 2025. The DEP continues to work toward obtaining easements for the project for both public and private properties."

South Jersey expecting messy morning commute as winter storm moves in

From residents to public works departments, everyone in South Jersey is getting prepared now before the storm.

At the Department of Public Works yard in Haddonfield, it's anything but the calm before the storm.

Trucks have been on the move getting filled with salt before more snow starts to fall on Friday.

"Preparation is everything, so we make sure we have all our plows ready, and our salt boxes are on and filled," Greg Ley, the director of Public Works, said.

Trucks are also being filled with a brine solution and crews spent Thursday afternoon pre-treating the roads around the borough.

Ley says the timing of this next storm makes it more challenging.

"Anytime it's an early morning snow, especially if schools or businesses haven't closed there's more traffic on the road," Ley said.

The New Jersey Department of Transportation said it's also monitoring the forecast, inspecting equipment and positioning crews so they're ready.

But NJDOT says it's not pre-treating roads because there is still a lot of salt left over on the road from the storm earlier this week.

There's also plenty of salt at Audubon Hardware.

"I got the plow ready to go, couple shovels, and getting 10 bags of rock salt and 10 bags of calcium," David Goulburn said.

Goulburn was at the store getting prepared for a busy Friday. He's looking to make some extra cash plowing parking lots around Gloucester Township, so he stopped in early to buy 10 bags of salt before the store runs out.

"I think I'll probably use five of each this storm, and then have five for later," Goulburn said.

Haddonfield and other municipalities across South Jersey have already used more salt this week than the past two winters combined.

"We probably went through about 60 tons of salt so far. We have about 40 tons remaining for this storm and our next delivery of salt in next Wednesday," Ley said.

As these crews get ready, they're asking drivers to prepare for a messy morning commute and to take your time.