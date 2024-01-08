Philadelphia region and Jersey Shore brace for floods, erosion with heavy rain in the forecast

COLLINGDALE, Pa. (CBS) – Most of the residents on Florence Avenue in Collingdale have recently returned home after severe flooding less than a month ago. Now, they say they're holding their breath for what's to come with Tuesday's storm.

"I just came home today and I'm really frightened of this next flood," resident Carolyn Hines said.

NEXT Weather: Another major rain system pushes in Tuesday

In mid-December, Hines lost some of her most prized possessions and memories when a coastal system that brought more than two inches of rain flooded her basement on Florence Avenue.

"I didn't even unpack my bag," she said. "I still have my bag at the steps waiting to call my daughter on stand-by."

Exactly three weeks later, even though the walls are crumbling and there's a lingering scent of mold, she figured she'd return to her home now that gas, electricity and water had finally been restored. Still, she's uneasy with heavy rain in the forecast for Tuesday.

READ MORE: Basement and tree experts urge homeowners to prepare ahead of Tuesday's rainstorm

"Especially with the weather being what it's going to be tomorrow, you don't know," she said. "You don't know what to expect."

Hines's neighbor, Darryl Howell, was cleared to move his wife and children back into their home on Thursday. Being displaced has taken a mental toll on the kids, he said.

"They were very vocal about their misunderstanding of why these circumstances were occurring, of us not being able to be in our home," Howell said.

The borough said since the Dec. 18 flood, crews have been out to inspect storm drains for clogs and blockages.

Officials don't anticipate Tuesday's rain will have a strong impact on Florence Avenue. However, given the increasing flood risks, Howell is highly considering finding a new place to live.

"There's only so much I can do," he said. "Finding somewhere else where I can be would be something that I can do to help prevent flooding."

For Hines, moving isn't an option.

"This is my home," she said. "This is all I have, and it's not much but it's mine."

Jersey Shore prepares for heavy rain

Residents and public officials are bracing for the storm at the Jersey Shore as well, where the system is expected to bring heavy rain, high winds and beach erosion.

"We always knew in the great city of Atlantic City that this storm was a threat," Atlantic City Mayor Marty Small Sr. said.

Small is preparing emergency crews for the threat of damaging winds, power outages, high surf and flooding Tuesday night into Wednesday.

"Obviously our deep concerns are reports of winds going 60 and 70 miles per hour for a sustained period of time," Small said.

RELATED: New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy declares state of emergency ahead of Tuesday's heavy rainstorm

The mayor said while his teams will be staffed around the clock, he's warning residents to shelter in place during the peak of the storm.

"Stay home because it's going to be dangerous outside with the wind gusts. Debris and things can be swirling," he said.

Another big concern is beach erosion. The beach at New Jersey Avenue has already been hard hit this winter.

"This is not our first rodeo," Small said. "We're always dealing with beach erosion and then we have to replenish the beach to get the beach ready for the season."

For now, the mayor says to stay connected on the city's website — acnj.gov — for real-time alerts during and after the storm.

"We're always prepared," Small said. "We have a great public team, great first responders. We're used to events like this, and we'll get through it."