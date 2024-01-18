Philadelphia weather: Less frigid Thursday, tracking another 2-4 inches of snow Friday

NEXT Weather: How much snow will we get on Friday?

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Temperatures rebound slightly Thursday after a stretch of brutally cold days.

It'll stay relatively quiet around the Delaware Valley, with slightly warmer and lighter winds. Conditions remain cloudy with highs near 35 and feels-like temperatures in the upper 20s.

Consider this the calm before the storm. Another round of snow moves in Friday with the potential for several inches of accumulating snow.

Snow timing

Snow starts Friday by mid-to-late morning. The steadiest snow is likely to come down between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. and will taper off by the evening.

A Winter Weather Advisory goes into effect from 4 a.m. until 10 p.m. Friday, and a CBS Philadelphia NEXT Weather Alert will be in effect for throughout the day due to the snow.

How much snow in Pa., NJ and Del.?

Another 2-4 inches of snow is expected across the region, though some areas could see even more. This comes on the heels of Tuesday's system that dropped more than 3 inches in Philadelphia -- and ended the city's nearly two-year-long snow drought.

The shore points, which could experience some rain and snow mixing, are looking at 1-2 inches of snow.

While not a "massive" snow storm according to meteorologist Kate Bilo, the timing of the system will likely impact both the morning and evening commutes.

Forecast snow totals for Friday, Jan. 19, 2024 CBS Philadelphia

Weekend outlook

More cold air follows Friday's system, so Saturday will be very cold and windy... again. Winds could gust to 30 mph and wind chills will struggle to get above single digits.

In Philadelphia it'll feel like just two degrees; in Mount Pocono, it'll feel like -10.

A NEXT Weather Alert remains in effect Saturday, though in this case because of the cold.

Sunday stays dry but breezy and cold again, so you'll need the heavy winter gear through the weekend, but temperatures will start to rebound by Tuesday.

7-day forecast

7-day forecast, Jan. 18, 2024 CBS Philadelphia

Thursday: High of 35. cloudy and not as cold

Friday: High of 32, low of 28, NEXT Weather Alert for snow

Saturday: High of 24, low of 17, NEXT Weather Alert for cold

Sunday: High of 30, low of 18, frigid start

Monday: High of 35, low of 17, mostly sunny

Tuesday: High of 42, low of 27, back to the 40s

Wednesday: High of 45, low of 32, chances for rain

NEXT Weather Radars

Hourly Forecast

