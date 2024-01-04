Atlantic City preparing for more beach erosion with weekend winter storm

Jersey Shore to see heavy rains, possible erosion during weekend storm

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (CBS) – Jim Gulden and his wife haven't been to Atlantic City in about two years, but after taking one step on the beach, they couldn't miss the steep ledges and cliffs that have formed in the northern end of the city.

It's much worse than the last time they were here, Gulden said.

Strong coastal storms have been causing major beach erosion. And according to the Atlantic City Beach Patrol, New Jersey Avenue to Virginia Avenue near Showboat and the Hard Rock is the hardest hit area.

"We've blocked off all the boardwalk access and all the beach access," Atlantic City Beach Patrol Chief Steve Downey said.

The city says the dunes really took a beating during a storm in September, and then again about two weeks ago. The erosion in some spots has formed cliffs that are as high as 15 feet.

"We had some huge surf … actually some of the biggest surf in New Jersey history, the week before Christmas," Downey said.

The beach patrol says those waves damaged and buckled parts of the Hard Rock Beach Bar.

And now, another coastal storm is on the way.

Right now, snow is unlikely down the shore, but Atlantic City is preparing for more erosion, wind and heavy rain.

"We are getting ready, our equipment is ready, personnel is ready, so now we're just going to wait and watch the weather and see what happens," Atlantic City Fire Department Chief Scott Evans said.

The city is hoping Mother Nature takes it easy, but a beach replenishment project is slated likely sometime before summer.

