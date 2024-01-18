Philadelphia declares Snow Emergency: What you need to know

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- With 5-6 inches of snow expected to fall in Philadelphia Friday, preparations and precautions are underway.

During a news conference on Thursday night, Mayor Cherelle Parker and other city officials declared a Snow Emergency that will begin at 7 a.m. on Friday.

Here's what you need to know:

What is a snow emergency?

The city will be under a Snow Emergency starting at 7 a.m., which brings special parking restrictions.

During a Snow Emergency, drivers must move cars off of Snow Emergency Routes. Vehicles left on these routes will be ticketed and towed, according to the city's website. If your car is towed during this time, call the Streets Department at 215-686-SNOW. Do not call 911.

See a full list of emergency routes on the city's website.

Park as far away from corners as possible, the city advises, to leave room for plows.

School District of Philadelphia will have snow day

The School District of Philadelphia will be closed Friday for a snow day.

All district offices will be closed, and all activities are canceled, Superintendent Tony Watlington said during a press conference Thursday night.

Philadelphia courts closed

Philadelphia courts and offices will be closed on Friday due to the weather. Scheduled in-person and virtual meetings will be rescheduled.

Critical services like the municipal's arraignment Court, bail Acceptance and filing of emergency protection from abuse in the Stout Center will remain open.

Homeless outreach hotline

If you see people experiencing homelessness during winter weather in Philadelphia, call the homeless outreach hotline at (215) 232-1984.

New Jersey remains under state of emergency

New Jersey is under a state of emergency because of weather, and state offices will close Friday.

Gov. Phil Murphy issued the state of emergency last week during a powerful rainstorm.

