Philadelphia elementary school celebrates having air conditioning for first time in years

Gloria Casarez Elementary teachers, students react to having AC for first time in years

Gloria Casarez Elementary teachers, students react to having AC for first time in years

Gloria Casarez Elementary teachers, students react to having AC for first time in years

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — For the first time in years, students at Gloria Casarez Elementary School in Kensington are staying cool and comfortable in their classrooms, thanks to newly installed air conditioning units. The upgrades mean the school no longer has to dismiss students early due to extreme heat, a routine practice for many School District of Philadelphia schools without full air conditioning.

Tara Williams, who has been teaching at the school for 14 years, says she's already noticing differences in the education environment.

"The kids last year — even though we were here, mentally, we weren't here because it was so hot," Williams said. "Now, the kids are smiling, coming in. They're not complaining of the heat. We're not taking any water breaks. It's just a world of difference."

Williams' students, including fifth grader Andrikson DeLeon, said they also appreciate the cooler environment.

"It feels amazing. We're not in the hot temperature," Andrikson said. "I couldn't focus before. I was focusing on myself from the extreme heat. So I couldn't focus on my work."

Principal Awilda Balbuena said there has been a visible improvement in both academic performance and student behavior.

"It feels great to know that we can learn all day and we don't have to get dismissed because we're dripping in sweat," she said. "I'm really looking forward to our data to also improve because kids are not agitated. They're not having to put their heads down, run out to the hallway to water, so it's going to increase our instructional time."

The school's transformation is part of a larger district effort, with eight schools receiving major electrical upgrades and air conditioning installations over the summer. This was made possible, in part, by a $200,000 donation from Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts.

Fifth grader Joseph Davila shared his appreciation.

"It's like really cool. It feels nice and all that stuff," Joseph said. "No people have headaches, no problems or anything."

Another student, Hailee Mungin, said she was even starting to feel chilly for the first time.

"I felt good, but then all of a sudden started getting cold," she said.

Balbuena says not all elementary school students fully understand Hurts' impact, but those old enough to understand, like Hailee, expressed appreciation.

"I'm an Eagles fan, so he's my favorite," Hailee said. "And we are one of the schools he donated to and I'm grateful to him for donating for us."