NOMO Foundation opens early as 63 Philadelphia schools release early due to heat

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Students in 63 Philadelphia public schools were released three hours early Tuesday due to inadequate air conditioning. The early dismissals are part of the district's ongoing efforts to protect students from the heat while upgrading outdated electrical systems and installing air conditioning units.

The district defines an "adequately cooled" school building as one that has air conditioning units in all classrooms and office spaces. Despite progress, with eight more schools receiving air conditioning over the summer, 63 schools still face academic disruptions.

Parents and guardians, many of whom had to alter their schedules to pick up their children early, expressed frustration over the situation.

"It's ridiculous that the kids have to get out of school early," said Thomas Hamilton, whose granddaughter is a first-grader at Spring Garden School. "They should've had the air conditioning completed by now."

Joshua Vargas, a father of three, shared a similar sentiment, saying it impacted his workday.

"I had to call out [of work] and then go get my kids early," he said.

In response to the early dismissals, community organizations like the NOMO Foundation have stepped up to provide safe and cool spaces for students by opening early.

Rickey Duncan, CEO of the NOMO Foundation, emphasized the importance of offering a safe space for children who would otherwise be left in potentially unsafe environments.

"We have snacks ready for the kids when they come in. We have the building cooled off so they can get out of the heat, and they also can sit down, grab a computer and get started with their schoolwork," Duncan said. "We want to make sure they are not subjected to have to go onto a street corner or a playground that's not safe and it's not cool either."

Spring Garden School Principal Raqueebah Burch acknowledged that early dismissals aren't ideal, but she said the school is accustomed to making adjustments.

"In education, you have to remain flexible. It's my 12th year as the principal, so I'm just going with the flow," Burch said.

Burch said she works to communicate frequently with parents and requested that students bring water bottles to school.

"We're making sure students stay hydrated," she said.

Despite the inconveniences, some parents have grown accustomed to the disruptions.

"They did this last year, so I'm really kind of used to it. I just gotta deal with it, that's all," said Ray Dutton, whose child is in third grade.

As the district works to address the cooling issues, families and school officials are preparing for another early dismissal on Wednesday.