Here's which schools are closing early in the Philadelphia region due to the heat wave

Schools across Philly region to close early due to heat

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The School District of Philadelphia will dismiss some students early Tuesday and Wednesday due the heat wave impacting the region this week.

The 70 schools set to dismiss early either don't have air conditioning or the buildings have inadequate cooling systems. Classes will be dismissed three hours early.

The following Philadelphia schools will be impacted:

AMY at James Martin

AMY Northwest

Marian Anderson

Bache-Martin

Clara Barton

James G. Blaine

Bridesburg Annex

Building 21

Gloria Casarez

Castor Gardens

Joseph Catharine

Lewis Cassidy

Central High School

Benjamin B. Comegys

Watson Comly

Kennedy C. Crossan

Anna B. Day

Hamilton Disston

Paul Dunbar

Ellwood

Eleanor Emlen

D. Newlin Fell

Thomas K. Finletter

Edwin H. Fitler

Aloysius L. Fitzpatrick

Fox Chase

Benjamin High Franklin

Horace Furness

Edward Gideon

Stephen Girard

Warren Harding

Charles Henry

Hill-Freedman World Academy

Francis Hopkinson

Henry Houston

Julia Howe

Abram Jenks

John S. Jenks

Eliza B. Kirkbride

Robert Lamberton

Anna Lingelbach

William Loesche

James Ludlow

John McCloskey

Alexander McClure

Morton McMichael

Weir Mitchell

J. Hampton Moore

Middle Years Alternative

George Nebinger

Olney Elementary

Overbrook Educational Center Annex

Overbrook Elementary

Parkway West

John Patterson

Penn Treaty

Rhawnhurst

Theodore Roosevelt

William Rowen

Roxborough High

William Sayre

George W. Sharswood

Isaac Sheppard

SLA (BFHS Campus)

South Philadelphia High

Spring Garden

Gilbert Spruance

James Sullivan

William Tilden

The U School

General Louis Wagner

Laura Waring

Martha Washington

CBS Philadelphia is still waiting to hear what the PSD will decide to do at the end of the week on Thursday and Friday.

Delaware County

The Upper Darby School District

The William Penn School District will have a half day for students from Wednesday through Friday due to the excessive heat. The district's first day of school is Wednesday.

Chester-Upland School District will have early dismissals Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. By Thursday, officials will determine whether an early dismissal is necessary for Friday. Specific dismissal times are available on the district website.

Bucks County

Quakertown Elementary in Bucks County, will also have an early dismissal tomorrow and virtual learning on Wednesday and Thursday due to the heat wave.

Camden County

Camden City School District will be on a half day schedule Wednesday and Thursday. Buses may be 30-40 minutes late bringing students home due to schools dismissing early citywide. As of Wednesday, Sept. 6, the district is still determining whether to hold a full day or half day on Friday.

Winslow Township Schools will be on an early dismissal schedule from Tuesday, Sept. 5 through Friday, Sept. 8.

Schools #1, #2, #3, #4: 9:15 a.m. – 1:15 p.m.

Schools #5 & #6: 8:45 a.m. – 12:45 p.m.

Winslow Township Middle School: 7:58 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

Winslow Township High School: 7:19 a.m. – 11:19 a.m.

Montgomery County

Keith Valley Middle School in Hatboro-Horsham School District will have an early dismissal at 1:00 PM on Tuesday, September 5 and Wednesday, Sept. 6.

Cheltenham High School will dismiss at 11:45 a.m. on Tuesday due to not having air conditioning.

Lehigh County

Allentown City School District is dismissing early all week - Middle and High schools will dismiss at 11 a.m. and all elementary schools and Building 21 will dismiss at 12:15 p.m. While we had an exciting start to the school year, this week we are being challenged by exceedingly hot temperatures in... Posted by Allentown School District on Tuesday, September 5, 2023