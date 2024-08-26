Watch CBS News
Local News

63 Philadelphia schools dismissing early Tuesday, Wednesday due to excessive heat, "inadequate cooling"

By Tom Dougherty

/ CBS Philadelphia

Philadelphia-area schools celebrate students on the first day of school
Philadelphia-area schools celebrate students on the first day of school 01:26

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The School District of Philadelphia announced Monday that 63 of its 318 schools will have early dismissals on Tuesday and Wednesday due to what the district claims is "inadequate cooling" and excessive heat.

The move comes as our NEXT Weather forecast says temperatures will reach the upper 80s and low 90s on Tuesday and into the low-to-mid 90s on Wednesday, with feels-like temperatures likely ranging from 100 to 103 degrees.

The 63 schools will be getting out three hours early, but all other schools in the district will run on a regular schedule.

Here's the list of the 63 schools getting out early Tuesday and Wednesday.

  1. AMY Northwest
  2. Anderson, Marian
  3. Bache-Martin
  4. Blaine, James
  5. Bridesburg Annex
  6. Building 21
  7. Castor Gardens
  8. Catharine, Joseph
  9. Comegys, B.
  10. Comly Watson
  11. Crossan Kennedy
  12. Disston, Hamilton
  13. Dunbar, Paul
  14. Ellwood
  15. Emlen, Eleanor
  16. Fell, D Newlin
  17. Fitzpatrick, A.
  18. Fox Chase
  19. Franklin, Ben HS
  20. Girard, Stephen
  21. Harding, Warren
  22. Henry, Charles
  23. Hill-Freedman
  24. Hopkinson, Francis
  25. Houston, Henry
  26. Howe, Julia
  27. Jenks, Abram
  28. Jenks, John S
  29. Kirkbride, E.
  30. Lamberton
  31. Lingelbach, Anna
  32. Loesche
  33. Ludlow, James
  34. McCloskey, John
  35. McClure, A.
  36. McMichael, M.
  37. Meredith, William
  38. Mitchell, Weir
  39. Moore, J. Hampton
  40. MYA
  41. Nebinger, George
  42. Olney Elementary
  43. Overbrook Education Center Annex
  44. Overbrook ES
  45. Parkway West
  46. Patterson, John
  47. Rhawnhurst
  48. Roosevelt, T.
  49. Rowen, William
  50. Roxborough HS
  51. Sayre, William
  52. Sharswood, George
  53. Sheppard, Issac
  54. SLA (BFHS)
  55. South Phila. HS
  56. Spring Garden
  57. Spruance, Gilbert
  58. Sullivan, James
  59. Tilden, William
  60. The U School
  61. Wagner, Gen. Louis
  62. Waring, Laura
  63. Washington, Martha

Earlier this year, Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts donated $200,000 to the school district to purchase air conditioning units for 10 schools. In the past, the district says more than 80 schools had to dismiss early because of extreme heat, and heat waves are becoming more frequent.

Tom Dougherty

Tom Dougherty is a digital content producer for CBS Philadelphia. Before joining CBS Philadelphia, Tom covered sports for NBC Sports Philadelphia. He currently covers breaking news and sports.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.