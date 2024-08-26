63 Philadelphia schools dismissing early Tuesday, Wednesday due to excessive heat, "inadequate cooling"

Philadelphia-area schools celebrate students on the first day of school

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The School District of Philadelphia announced Monday that 63 of its 318 schools will have early dismissals on Tuesday and Wednesday due to what the district claims is "inadequate cooling" and excessive heat.

The move comes as our NEXT Weather forecast says temperatures will reach the upper 80s and low 90s on Tuesday and into the low-to-mid 90s on Wednesday, with feels-like temperatures likely ranging from 100 to 103 degrees.

The 63 schools will be getting out three hours early, but all other schools in the district will run on a regular schedule.

Here's the list of the 63 schools getting out early Tuesday and Wednesday.

Earlier this year, Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts donated $200,000 to the school district to purchase air conditioning units for 10 schools. In the past, the district says more than 80 schools had to dismiss early because of extreme heat, and heat waves are becoming more frequent.