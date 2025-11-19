Philadelphia students turn food critics for day during annual food show

A day after three Philadelphia restaurants received the city's first Michelin stars, hundreds of students participated in their own version of the Michelin Guide on Wednesday at their annual food show.

Students became food critics for the day, giving their own review on what they think should be served at school.

Hundreds of students tasted food from more than 30 vendors. Each of them was given the opportunity to vote on their top choices, with the chance that the items could be on the school menu for next year.

"The breakfast egg roll was really good," said Patricia Cavera, who is an 8th grader at John Hancock Demonstrations Middle School.

Patricia said the options at the food show were much better than what the school currently serves.

"Everything is really better," she said. "I usually don't eat at school because I don't like the food, but maybe if the food at school tasted like the food here. Maybe I would eat it more often."

Most of the vendors at the food show left with the students' version of a star rating. The students now hope the taste test can become a full meal for next year.

"I think it's cool that we get to choose what we are going to be eating in school, so hopefully now kids will want to eat it," eighth grader Kayla Parker said.

The district will take the votes from students and add some of their favorite food options to the school menu for the 2026-27 school year.