Watch Live: Mayor Parker, Gov. Shapiro to provide update on deadly medical jet crash in Philadelphia

Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro will join Mayor Cherelle Parker for a news conference updating the deadly medical jet crash in Northeast Philadelphia on Friday night.

The 1 p.m. news conference will be streamed in the video player above or wherever CBS News Philadelphia is streaming.

Crews are scouring the area surrounding Roosevelt Mall for clues to Friday's plane crash. The debris field spans four to five blocks.

Roosevelt Boulevard was reopened Monday, but the mall and several other roads in the area remain closed as the investigation continues.

Over the weekend, the National Transportation Safety Board released a video of the crater in the ground at the side of impact. Two plane engines and the cockpit voice recorder were recovered from the scene, which will help investigators determine the cause of the crash.

Video shows the medical jet plummeting to the ground and crashing in a fiery explosion near Roosevelt Boulevard and Cottman Avenue Friday night. The plane was carrying a pediatric patient, her mother, a pilot, a co-pilot, a doctor and a paramedic. All six people on board and one person in a car were killed, officials said.

Parker says four of the 24 people injured are still in the hospital, and two are in critical condition.

This is a developing story and will be updated.