Philadelphia Phillies hitting prospect Justin Crawford on staying humble at spring training

Justin Crawford has played in Clearwater, Florida long enough to know what's a home run and what's not. The Phillies' No. 2 hitting prospect thought he got one during the Spring Breakout Game, testing that knowledge of the dimensions of BayCare BallPark.

"I did, yea! In guess I don't know my own power," Crawford said with a smile. "I was just glad I was able to square it up and get on base."

Crawford had to settle for a triple, showcasing the base-running skills that made his father, Carl Crawford, a four-time All-Star in the majors. That triple was part of a massive Spring Breakout Game for Crawford, who finished 2-for-4 with that triple and infield single to pace the Phillies to a victory over the Pirates.

For a player that hit 0.313 with nine home runs and had 61 RBI with 42 stolen bases last season, Crawford could have easily expected a performance like this against the best of the best. He chose humility instead.

"I'm just trying to go out there and show what I can do," Crawford said. "Everybody here is fortunate enough to get this opportunity. We just have to go out and display our game. Hopefully one day we can keep chuckin' away and get there."

The single in the third inning showcased what Crawford can do at the top of a lineup, as he demonstrated in High-A Jersey Shore and Double-A Reading last season. Crawford hit a high chopper to third, then stole second base with ease.

That speed is what has Crawford as the No. 63 overall prospect in baseball, and on the fast track toward being the future center fielder in Philadelphia.

"I take a lot of pride in that," Crawford said. "Obviously my game is speed and I try to put pressure on defenses when I can. I'm just trying to help the team win as much as I can. I take a lot of pride in that and just add that tool to my game."

Crawford spent the first few weeks of spring training in major league camp, learning from the National League East champions on what it takes to get to the next level -- and thrive. Phillies outfielder Brandon Marsh and Nick Castellanos took Crawford under their wing, as the duo may be sharing that outfield with him very soon.

"Just the consistency I saw from everybody around there," Crawford said on his experience. "Everyone is coming in there with their routines and their preparation. Their daily attitude is getting better and being prepared every day. It was pretty cool to pick some of the guys' brains over there and take some things away with me."

Crawford is expected to begin the season in Reading, where he hit .333 and had an OPS of .834 with 15 stolen bases in just 40 games. The Fightin' Phils were immediately better with Crawford at the top of their lineup, all this coming from a 20-year-old.

Now 21, Crawford could be in the big leagues by the end of this year he keeps this pace up. He'll stay humble as the star keeps rising.

"Just trying to go out there and play my game to the best of my ability," Crawford said. "Just leavin' it all out there."