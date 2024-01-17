Philadelphia weather: Wind chills keep feels-like temps in the teens Wednesday

NEXT Weather: Wind chills keep feels-like temps in the teens Wednesday

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- After going nearly two years without a measurable coat of powder, Philadelphia finally ended it's snow drought this week. On Monday, the city got 1.5 inches of snow, followed by another 1.8 inches Tuesday morning, bringing the grand total for this most recent snowfall to 3.3 inches.

Now, it's time to talk about the cold.

Wind chills on Wednesday morning will likely be in the -5 to 5 degree range around the region and breezy conditions will stick around all day, keeping our feels-like temps in the teens even during peak temperature times. High temperatures Wednesday will be around 26 degrees in Philadelphia.

Our NEXT Weather Alert remains in effect for Wednesday because of the cold, and will pick back up again on Friday and Saturday due to potential for more snow and arctic temperatures.

On Thursday there's only a low chance for stray snow flurries and temps will climb to the mid-low 30s. So while not "warm," definitely not as frigid as it's been earlier in the week.

Feels-like temperatures Wednesday and Thursday CBS Philadelphia

Another chance for snow

But like we said, there's another chance for some accumulating snow at the end of the week.

According to CBS Philadelphia meteorologist Kate Bilo, conditions are shaping up for this system to bring some more nuisance snow instead of a major storm. The track and timing could change before Friday night, so keep an eye on CBS Philadelphia for the latest forecast updates.

Right now, snow is forecast to start during the Friday morning commute and continue throughout most of the day before wrapping up Friday night.

Generally we're looking at 1-3 inches across the region.

Chance for snow 8 a.m. Friday, Jan. 19 CBS Philadelphia

And another arctic blast

Behind this system is another even stronger, deeper chill. Saturday stays dry, but wind chills will stay in the single digits nearly all day.

But finally some good news if you're sick of the freezing air! The frigid winter pattern ends early next week, and by Tuesday temps will rebound back into the 40s.

7-day forecast

7-day forecast, Jan. 17, 2024 CBS Philadelphia

Wednesday: High of 26, NEXT Weather Alert Day

Thursday: High of 36, low of 18, cloudy and cold

Friday: High of 31, low of 27, NEXT Weather Alert Day, snow possible

Saturday: High of 24, low of 17, NEXT Weather Alert Day for cold

Sunday: High of 30, low of 16, still cold

Monday: High of 34, low of 17, not as harsh

Tuesday: High of 42. low of 27, partly sunny