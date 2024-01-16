How much snow did we get so far? Snow totals for Pennsylvania, Delaware and New Jersey

How much snow has fallen so far?

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The snow drought is over!

After nearly two years, Philadelphia finally has accumulating snow. As of 5:30 a.m. Tuesday, Philadelphia International Airport has recorded 1.5 inches of snow, but those totals could go up as the day continues.

Here's a look at some of the highest snow totals we're tracking around the region:

Boothwyn, Pa.: 3.4 inches

3.4 inches Middletown, DE: 2.8 inches

2.8 inches Chadds Ford, Pa.: 2.2 inches

2.2 inches Hockessin, DE: 2.1 inches

2.1 inches Paulsboro, NJ: 2 inches

2 inches Philadelphia, Pa.: 1.5 inches

Snow totals as of 5:30 a.m., Jan. 16, 2024 CBS Philadelphia

Over in Montgomery County, CBS Philadelphia meteorologist Tammie Souza is reporting three inches at her home in Narberth.

We're seeing about 3 inches in parts of Burlington County over in New Jersey as well.

Greentree, NJ : 3.5 inches

: 3.5 inches Mount Laurel, NJ .: 3.0 inches

.: 3.0 inches Burlington, NJ : 2.9 inches

: 2.9 inches Haddon Township, NJ : 2.6 inches



: 2.6 inches Minotola, NJ : 1.6 inches

: 1.6 inches Cherry Hill: 1.3 inches

Areas to the north and west like the Lehigh Valley and Poconos could pick up another 1-3 inches before the storm moves out Tuesday afternoon, but across the region expect to see slick and icy roads during the morning commute.

Here's what we saw as of roughly 7 a.m.:

Macungie, Pa. : 2 inches

: 2 inches District Township : 1.8 inches

: 1.8 inches Hellertown : 2.1 inches

: 2.1 inches North Catasauqua: 1.4 inches

By 3 p.m. in Philadelphia, only about another 0.2 inches is expected to fall.

