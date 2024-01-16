How much snow did we get so far? Snow totals for Pennsylvania, Delaware and New Jersey
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The snow drought is over!
After nearly two years, Philadelphia finally has accumulating snow. As of 5:30 a.m. Tuesday, Philadelphia International Airport has recorded 1.5 inches of snow, but those totals could go up as the day continues.
Here's a look at some of the highest snow totals we're tracking around the region:
- Boothwyn, Pa.: 3.4 inches
- Middletown, DE: 2.8 inches
- Chadds Ford, Pa.: 2.2 inches
- Hockessin, DE: 2.1 inches
- Paulsboro, NJ: 2 inches
- Philadelphia, Pa.: 1.5 inches
Over in Montgomery County, CBS Philadelphia meteorologist Tammie Souza is reporting three inches at her home in Narberth.
We're seeing about 3 inches in parts of Burlington County over in New Jersey as well.
- Greentree, NJ: 3.5 inches
- Mount Laurel, NJ.: 3.0 inches
- Burlington, NJ: 2.9 inches
- Haddon Township, NJ: 2.6 inches
- Minotola, NJ: 1.6 inches
- Cherry Hill: 1.3 inches
Areas to the north and west like the Lehigh Valley and Poconos could pick up another 1-3 inches before the storm moves out Tuesday afternoon, but across the region expect to see slick and icy roads during the morning commute.
Here's what we saw as of roughly 7 a.m.:
- Macungie, Pa.: 2 inches
- District Township: 1.8 inches
- Hellertown: 2.1 inches
- North Catasauqua: 1.4 inches
By 3 p.m. in Philadelphia, only about another 0.2 inches is expected to fall.
RELATED: Philadelphia International Airport reporting delays, cancellations Tuesday
for more features.