How much snow did we get so far? Snow totals for Pennsylvania, Delaware and New Jersey

By Alexandra Simon, Grant Gilmore

/ CBS Philadelphia

How much snow has fallen so far?
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The snow drought is over!

After nearly two years, Philadelphia finally has accumulating snow. As of 5:30 a.m. Tuesday, Philadelphia International Airport has recorded 1.5 inches of snow, but those totals could go up as the day continues.

Here's a look at some of the highest snow totals we're tracking around the region:

  • Boothwyn, Pa.: 3.4 inches
  • Middletown, DE: 2.8 inches
  • Chadds Ford, Pa.: 2.2 inches
  • Hockessin, DE: 2.1 inches
  • Paulsboro, NJ: 2 inches
  • Philadelphia, Pa.: 1.5 inches
Snow totals as of 5:30 a.m., Jan. 16, 2024
Over in Montgomery County, CBS Philadelphia meteorologist Tammie Souza is reporting three inches at her home in Narberth.

We're seeing about 3 inches in parts of Burlington County over in New Jersey as well.

  • Greentree, NJ: 3.5 inches
  • Mount Laurel, NJ.: 3.0 inches
  • Burlington, NJ: 2.9 inches
  • Haddon Township, NJ: 2.6 inches
  • Minotola, NJ: 1.6 inches
  • Cherry Hill: 1.3 inches
Areas to the north and west like the Lehigh Valley and Poconos could pick up another 1-3 inches before the storm moves out Tuesday afternoon, but across the region expect to see slick and icy roads during the morning commute.

Here's what we saw as of roughly 7 a.m.:

  • Macungie, Pa.: 2 inches
  • District Township: 1.8 inches
  • Hellertown: 2.1 inches
  • North Catasauqua: 1.4 inches

By 3 p.m. in Philadelphia, only about another 0.2 inches is expected to fall.

RELATED: Philadelphia International Airport reporting delays, cancellations Tuesday

RELATED: Dozens of schools reporting closures, delays

Alexandra Simon

First published on January 16, 2024 / 6:57 AM EST

